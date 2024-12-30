Charles’s Substack
What Is An American?
A Systemic Approach To Rationalize American Identity
Mar 9
Charles Carroll
4
1
Abandonment: JD Flynn and Con Inc. Continue To Lose Young Men
The Tate brothers are a topic I loathe to talk about, partly because they are annoying degenerates, and partly because the people who make the biggest…
Mar 3
Charles Carroll
26
9
February 2025
A Respectful Disagreement With The Pope’s Immigration Stance
Three or four years ago I never would have thought I’d become a “popesplainer,” but here we are.
Feb 18
Charles Carroll
7
2
Why Are We Encouraging Our Enemies To Be Armed?
How 2nd Amendment Absolutism Harms us
Feb 12
Charles Carroll
6
December 2024
My Top Ten Books Read In 2024
Within this week, we will close the chapter on the year 2024 and move onto 2025 with all its hopes and promises.
Dec 30, 2024
Charles Carroll
5
Cronus Devours His Children: How The H-1B Betrays The American Youth
It’s a common refrain for people not on Twitter to remind us that Twitter is not real life.
Dec 26, 2024
Charles Carroll
5
Charlie Kirk’s Useless Advice Towards Men
The honeymoon in the sunny and warm Caribbean is over, and now I’m back in snowy Michigan again.
Dec 23, 2024
Charles Carroll
8
Is A Creed Enough To BEE An American?
Charlemagne (@charlesmayne69) from the Old Glory Club has written another excellent piece that I recommend everyone check out.
Dec 2, 2024
Charles Carroll
5
November 2024
Whose Bathroom Is It? Nancy Mace And The Tranny Saga
Many astute observers have noticed that as America continues its descent into collapse, we continue to draw more parallels with Ancient Rome.
Nov 25, 2024
Charles Carroll
3
Matt Walsh’s Careless Attitude Towards The Young
Another Example of Con Inc. Ignoring Their Countrymen
Nov 15, 2024
Charles Carroll
13
September 2024
If You Love Your Pets, You’ll Hate The Media
Examining The Abusive Relationship Between The Right And The Media
Sep 26, 2024
Charles Carroll
5
More Than One Zodiac…
The Archetype Of The Zodiac Killer And Its Prevalence Today
Sep 18, 2024
Charles Carroll
3
