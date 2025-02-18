Three or four years ago I never would have thought I’d become a “popesplainer,” but here we are. The current hot button issue facing America in 2025 is in regards to immigration, especially the illegal kind. As Catholics, we can find ourselves in a precarious spot if we identify as right-wing and support Trump’s overall plan to restrict and diminish immigration, especially because the American bishops and the Pope himself have expressed their displeasure with such plans. The most recent letter from His Holiness to the American bishops has stirred up some concerns and controversy as well, highlighting the need for what I am going to discuss.

It’s safe to say that Pope Francis is very much liberal in regards to immigration policy and encourages the US to accept more immigrants and refugees. The United States Conference Of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) as a body is not too different either where they even encourage a pathway to citizenship for even illegals, though it does seem some individual US bishops are not necessarily as liberal in regards to immigration policy as the USCCB.

Note that the key word I used is “policy.” We are not dealing in an area of solely doctrine, but the application of doctrine which requires prudential judgement and admits of a variety of potential solutions. Many people, especially Catholics, are hung up on the immigration policy recommendations of Pope Francis, as if he’s commanding us to accept this as the only potential solution, and that by choosing a different route we are going to be damned to Hell. The reality of this situation is that there are some key Catholic doctrines in regards to the rights of countries to regulate immigration, the rights of refugees to be able to find a place of refuge and be treated properly, and rights of immigrants to not be mistreated that we must accept as Catholics as binding teachings. However, the policy we come up with must be based on these doctrines and balance them all for the common good. The Pope does reference these as well in his recent letter and even past ones, and his proposal is a balancing act based on his understanding of the situation that he thinks will promote the common good of all parties.

Since this is a prudential judgement, we can respectfully disagree with the Pope in regards to his judgement here, but our disagreement must be based on reason and formed by the Catholic doctrines in regards to immigration. Still, even if we do not agree with the Pope’s judgement, as the head of our church we must at least respectfully consider what he says, and I will go further and say we are obligated to always be ready to give the reasons why we think we cannot follow the Pope’s proposal at this time. For the sake of brevity, I won’t go over the reasons in thid article since much of my work has already discussed the issues stemming from unlimited migration into the United States already. I think that also by reflecting on the Pope’s proposal, it will at least keep us honest and avoid major sins and scandals. We must always keep Christ’s words in mind when approaching this issue: “Amen I say to you, as long as you did it to one of these my least brethren, you did it to me.”

The Catholic Church teaches that a migrant has the right to migrate when he cannot sustain his life or that of his family in his home country. The Pope echos this in the follow line: “That said, the act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment, damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness.” This type of migrant is better referred to as “refugee” to distinguish them from the kind we usually think of, i.e., the kind that come here to live off the welfare system or to have a slightly higher standard of living, but aren't currently living in abject poverty in their home countries. It’s important to make this distinction to not only understand the Pope’s stance, but also because we can use common sense to see what rights each type of migrant has as well as reasonable ways to deal with them.

The refugee has more rights and also demands more consideration from us because of their plight. Starting with the refugees, it’s obvious we cannot send them back to their distressed homeland whether it’s ravaged by war, famine, or natural disaster since it’s an immediate danger to their life. We must also ensure that whatever action we take that we do not separate families as the bishops and Pope have consistently pleaded for. However, it doesn’t mean we need to actually grant them permanent residency, citizenship, and access to the welfare system. We can be creative and find many different solutions instead of doing what liberals in the United States are demanding we do to fit their agenda. We could allow them in for the time being with the ultimate goal of repatriation always in mind until the refugee’s home passes through its crisis without granting citizenship or the ability to abuse welfare. We also can always send them to another nation that is both culturally compatible as well as not hell holes since there is more than one country in Central and South America that fits this criteria. While maybe not always the most prudent idea, we can also intervene in those crises to keep the refugees there and out of harm’s way by providing aid, shelter in the form of camps, or even military protection. So while the bishops of the US may be focused on letting them all in and granting citizenship, we have a lot more options than we’d first think. None of these examples above are exhaustive by the way; use your imagination and the constraints above to find feasible solutions.

When it comes to the other kind of immigrant I mentioned, we obviously have less of an obligation to let them in or to even grant them temporary residence. If we do choose to send them back, we must ensure we do not separate families or send them to dangerous locations such as the middle of an ocean or desert. If the refugee or migrant is found to be dangerous, we have the right to send them back and deny any ability to enter as well.

Many of us on the right are firmly rooting for Trump’s plan of mass deportations, and as long as we fulfill the requirements stated above, I think it’s moral to pursue such policies even if the bishops and the Pope do not agree with our policy choice. Many of us however are going to feel vexed and even betrayed that the Pope and bishops are counter signaling our attempts. I encourage a lot of you to be patient with our hierarchs and at least try to understand and respect their point of view even if we don’t agree with most of their reasoning in regards to the facts or circumstances of the situation. First consider that the Church is always going to err so to speak on the side of the refugee and the poor. It’s quite literally within her mission to always take care of the poor, and if you read Pope Pius XII’s Exsul Familia, he lays out an extensive history of the papacy aiding migrants throughout the world through the use of societies and charities the Church has set up. This isn’t some recent phenomena, but a mission the Church has always had from the beginning. It’s good to be reminded to always care for the poor, and the day may come when we pass through this current immigration crisis that we may be able to charitably and reasonably accommodate immigrants in the future. If this day does come, we may require the papacy to remind us of our duties towards our fellow man in need.

Secondly, we should consider that the bishops, especially the Pope, do not fully understand the facts about what is happening. Pope Francis is an 88 year old man from Argentina. Realistically, his knowledge of the American border is likely to be informed by US media which we already know is heavily biased towards the left and it is not beneath them to fabricate stories about alleged atrocities happening by ICE under Trump. It’s likely that he is under the assumption that media hoaxes such as kids in cages or ICE whipping Haitian migrants at the border are daily occurrences in the United States. If he’s getting the wrong information in regards to hoaxes like this, he’s also being misled in regards to how many people at the border are actual refugees since we know the media wants to play it up that everyone crossing the border is fleeing some Fallout-like wasteland. We should cut him some slack in this regard since he’s not a sperg like us who follow and scrutinize the news as our hobby, but instead we should patiently try to correct their misunderstanding of the situation.

Thirdly, the bishops and the Pope are just short sighted. They side with allowing more immigration since it’s frankly the status quo and in the short term is easier than trying to fix these problems abroad. They also overestimate America’s wealth and ability to welcome in such large numbers of foreigners. It is a fact that it is a taboo in America to consider that many foreigners cannot or will not assimilate, and if left unchecked they can permanently alter the character of the American people. The elites of our country want us to believe that immigration will always be a positive for America and that these immigrants are more American than you or I. The bishops seem to have been captured by this sentiment and have not considered that an infinite wave of immigration could not only permanently alter the character and identity of the American people, but outright erase it. If the American people are gone, there will simply be no America for people to find refuge in. Once again, I don’t think the Pope or bishops are as tuned in as we are to the situation.

As this debate roars, I ask simply that my fellow right wing Catholics do not despair or be dismayed by the words of the Pope and bishops. There is a Catholic case as well as a Catholic way for us to implement our immigration policies, and we will not go to hell for disagreeing with the Pope’s recommendations on this issue as long as we stick to what the faith teaches. Of course, we may be annoyed that the Pope will seem to side with our enemies on the left in regards to immigration, but we must consider that he isn’t basing his opinion out of malice to ethnically destroy America. I think he’s motivated by charity but has a poor understanding of the actual facts on the ground that he bases his prudential recommendations on. If you disagree with him like I do, be respectful about it and more importantly pray for him and that this crisis be resolved according to the Will of God. Don’t go to Twitter and complain that the Pope is somehow a communist because 1. it’s embarrassing behavior that makes others think Catholicism is for lunatics and 2. it’s slander against the Pope for you misunderstanding his motives and thoughts. At the end of all this, I think it was beneficial and good that the Pope did say this since we were able to sit down, reflect on what was said, and consider different ways in which we can approach this issue of immigration without deviating from the Catholic faith. This will most certainly ensure we stick to the faith and implement a policy that is actually based on justice and mercy and oriented towards the common good.

