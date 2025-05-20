Truth be told, I have always hated that we used the word “woke” to describe the nonsensical worldview and identities of the modern left. Whenever I have heard it used in public, even as a pejorative among the masses against the left, I cringe a little. I cringe, not because I believe in woke politics and all the leftist insanity that comes with it, but because I have always thought this was a pathetic response by the right (Con Inc. specifically) to combat the left. Woke politics is a real phenomenon and a threat to all that we hold dear, but we saw the same old playbook played out by our conservative thought leaders as this cancer metastasized and spread rapidly. The play book runs as follows: 1. conservative “thought leaders” stick their heads in the sand as everyone who is actually right wing warns them of the left’s next move 2. The left’s new movement spreads like cancer and captures institutions and the minds of the young 3. Con Inc. gets all sanctimonious and offers up token resistance to it via terrible and cliche talking points 4. Kid Rock, Clint Eastwood, or that one conservative Baldwin brother repeats these talking points and Con Inc. thereby celebrates they won the culture back 5. Con Inc. draws the wrong lessons about the issue at hand and uses it to clobber actual right wingers.

The reason I hate the word “woke” is that it’s just another lame example of Con Inc. trying to offer up token resistance to the left’s growing outrages. Instead of taking woke politics seriously, all we got was just a silly word as an attempt to dunk on the left, but dunking alone doesn’t actually defeat the left. Sure, it became popular and it’s now widely used in the lexicon, but it did nothing to stop the spread of gender ideology and racial resentment against whites. Worse, now Con Inc. is rewriting history to use the word “woke” to hammer at actually right wingers who understood what woke politics alway meant as well as the threat it posed. Look to James Lindsay and Joel Berry as the most pertinent examples of Con Inc. weaponizing the word “woke” to hamper the efforts of the right to save our country. Today, we are in step 5 of the playbook mentioned above now with James Lindsay and his allies going after right wingers who reject their supposed rights to be leaders over us.

Unfortunately, this was always going to happen because this is how Con Inc. will always operate. They aren’t the left’s enemy. Instead, their enemy is anyone to the right of them. Worse, the word “woke” was always set up to fail since the people who used it to “fight” the woke left were making it about group identity of any kind (except Israeli and nonwhite identity). From the beginning of the rise of the woke phenomenon, the first issue with their worldview wasn’t that there is no such thing as group identity, or that group identity is necessarily always moral or immoral, but that they kept making up crazy and asinine identities! Look at the gender side of woke politics. At its peak between 2016-2020, it seemed everyday a new gender with its corresponding pronouns and sexuality were being made up to describe how that person wanted to be seen that day. Buddy, you’re not a pansexual nonbinary trans woman, you’re just gay.

The second issue with woke politics was their views on racial identity, not that they believed there was no such thing as racial identity, or that all racial identities are good and should be celebrated, but that everyone can have a racial identity except whites. All the world’s woes were the fault of the white man. While every group has invented everything and is responsible for all of mankind’s achievements, the white man has never invented or achieved anything, but has instead exploited and stolen everything the world enjoys and holds dear. The examples of how they view whites are endless, but the point here is to point out that similar to the gender crap, the racial aspect of woke politics was all based on nothing factual, but made up in their heads. The reality is that the race aspect of woke politics was always meant to demean and harm whites by using false racial grievances to stoke hatred and even violence against whites. The epitome of this was the 2020 George Floyd Riots where a media racial hoax was the justification cited to burn down major American cities.

Con Inc. and James Lindsay completely ignored and misunderstood the actual treacherous nature of woke politics, and has instead changed its meaning to apply to anyone on the right who disagrees with them. Frankly, it would have been better if Con Inc. never even tried to get into the arena with woke politics to begin with because now they are in on the woke grift. At most, they offered token resistance to it, and even then it was only in regards to the sexuality nonsense and not the hatred of whites that the woke promoted, and now they use it to club actual right wingers while profiting off the normies who think they are stopping woke politics from spreading. It’s all been one giant grift and trap.

In hindsight, you can see they even failed with resisting the sexual nonsense since now congress is dominated by Nancy Mace trying to get the spotlight on her to stop men from going into the women’s bathroom. That’s the best they can offer. They can’t try and outlaw that abominable surgery on children even, but they can get Nancy Mace to act like a warrior when she says she won’t let a man use her bathroom. That’s the extent Con Inc. has gone to combat woke gender ideology. Why did this fail? Simply put, it’s because they were never serious about stopping it to begin with. The use of the word “woke” should have been evidence enough. The thing about this aspect of woke politics is that Con Inc. can’t use it to hound the actual right, well, just not yet that is. How about race?

Con Inc. failed on the racial aspect, partly because they aren’t a serious group, but also because they even agree with much of the woke in regards to race. This is evident by the fact that now Con Inc. has to use the term “woke right” to contain the actual right who has left the framework that all identity, especially white identity, is intrinsically evil. They are uniting with the actual woke to fight the “woke right” because they fear whites having a group identity which explains why they are going after even milktoast Con Inc. guys like Matt Walsh who are not towing the line in regards to white group identity. They clearly believe the same thing with the woke that whites having an identity is the worst evil imaginable. They may say they are individualists and are against all kinds of racial identity, but their actions say another thing. When you see Joel Berry spend all day defending Jewish and Israeli identity politics while bemoaning identity politics growing amongst the right (read white), then you can conclude he isn’t against group identities per se, but just against whites.

The word “woke” was always a silly word to describe silly people, and is now used by other silly people to harass serious people. Anti-woke politics failed because the other silly people half heartedly attempted to resist the first silly people, and when that obviously failed, they joined forces to go after the serious people in politics. Anti-woke politics failed because we let Con Inc., who at least implicitly agree with much of woke racial politics to begin with, framed the issue with woke politics as whether or not group identity was moral or immoral, and not that the left was just making up identities and stirring hatred against traditional ones. At the end of the day, Con Inc. has not only failed to halt the advancement of the left, but has joined forces to stop the actual right. Funny enough, I don’t think they won in their battle against the real right. If anything, the daily freakouts from guys like James Lindsay about the right abandoning him and actually pursuing traditional identity politics is proof positive that something good is coming our way. If you have followed the discourse on Twitter all these years, you have seen people begin to question and abandon the beliefs of the woke and Con Inc. for a healthier understanding of human nature. The serious right have the potential to be in the ascendant. Retiring the word “woke” is just one step and sign of changing times.