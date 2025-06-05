Elon Musk, the eternal optimist, seems to have finally accepted defeat over cutting spending and ending corruption via DOGE. With the announcement of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill (BBB), Elon took to Twitter to tweet out his frustration: “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.” Republican voters can only reply with “first time?”

I understand why it drives Elon Musk and others who care about the debt crazy, maybe even you dear reader, but it drives me even crazier to see how many of our own guys don’t understand that the federal government will never cut spending in a million years. It’s just not going to happen because it’s neither politically viable nor something the voters want, despite how many times you explain to them that the day of reckoning with the debt will be catastrophic for all of us. The potential hardships that will come with the debt reaching its limit is frankly an abstract problem the average voter, and even our own lawmakers, cannot understand and in which they will always rationalize their refusal to solve the problem now as “oh, I can always do that later when it comes.”

Einstein has that one quote that everyone likes to use about insanity being defined as doing the same job over and over again and expecting different results every time, and this is exactly what we see here. This also applies to the modern system of governance in the United States where many of us think we can vote ourselves out of this mess. The problem with guys like Massie and Rand getting so hung up on cutting spending is that it’s not only just a waste of breath, but it’s squandering our time and political capital to get things done where possible. We have 516 days until midterm elections where I can’t see how the GOP doesn’t get blown out of the waters for all this crap, and 1,074 days until the next presidential election where it’s not guaranteed we get a good successor to Trump. We have a very narrow window to actually accomplish anything, and already so much time has been squandered by the GOP refusing to do anything to begin with or getting caught up in useless standoffs over principles that really amount to nothing in the grand scheme of things.

Now don’t get me wrong, I still don’t think we can solve all the problems we are facing if Rand and Massie stop holding things up over an impossible ask because the system needs a complete overhaul of everyone in government, even down to the most minuscule bureaucrat. I firmly believe elections at this point only matter in that at a minimum we can slow down the decay to buy ourselves time and in the best case it can make marginal to moderate improvements for our present life and that which will lessen the carnage of the collapse in the future. The more uncomfortable part of this equation for many is that not only is the Constitution and the system it entails is not a solution, in some ways it is a hindrance if not an outright cause of our predicament.

Now you might be flabbergasted at what I just said, sweating profusely, and ready to type in a fury how much of an idiot you think I am, in many ways you are more right thank you’d think, but at least give me just a moment of your time to demonstrate my point. Many on the right are fond of quoting John Adams - maybe it was Ben Franklin- one of those guys anyway- just as much as they are with quoting Einstein above, but they never think of what necessarily follows from it: “the Constitution was made for a moral and religious people.” Well, it should go without saying that we do not have a religious and moral people to begin with, especially in our own government. Why is the Constitution predicated to operate effectively only with a moral and religious people? One practical answer is that an amoral people will immediately fall prey to the lies of the unscrupulous and corrupt politician who promises them endless goods from the pockets of others, and once in power the corrupt politician will never fairly give up his seat because, well, he’s corrupt and unscrupulous. Now magnify that situation for almost everyone in the government now.

That’s the root of the problem today and why the Constitution cannot solve our modern problems. There is no doubt a cargo cult mentality for it amongst many on the right, akin to the Ghost Dance Movement as Dave the Distributist puts it, where they resort to copes such as “we just have to return to what the Founders wanted!” or even “we have to invoke Article 5 and have a constitutional convention!” The corrupt politicians couldn’t give a damn about following the Constitution and even cynically exploit the cargo cult amongst those in America left that still love the idea of the Constitution. Of course, we can elect some of our guys to replace obviously terrible alternatives, Trump being the best and most impactful example of this, but it’s also extremely challenging and still not enough. Think about what it took to elect Trump in the first place. In 2020, a color revolution happened that changed our voting laws as well as coordinated many actors into fanning the flames of chaos across the country, and scaring the people into voting for Biden over Trump. The people who are supposed to be the great defenders of the Constitution, our Supreme Court, that should have a conservative majority on paper, chickened out and decided to throw out obvious cases of violations of state constitutions such as in Pennsylvania. Even those who are allies of Trump in the government such as in the House and Senate didn’t raise a finger to help him in the most obvious case of a color revolution in American history. Fast forward to 2024, part of the reason Trump won is because we had to get on board the richest man on Earth to campaign for him as well as the candidates the democrats ran were absolutely awful, with one clearly being in mental decline. Even then, Trump was nearly assassinated twice! Today we have him in power, a majority in the House and the Senate, and a majority in the Supreme Court, and guess what? Nothing is getting done because the rest of the government doesn’t want to play ball with Trump. It’s nonstop obstructions from even our own side.

Some may still be in denial and say “well actually there’s supposed to be gridlock in government, it defends our freedoms from being taken away by the government passing laws in rapid fashion.” Okay, it sounds fair enough but how come it’s only gridlock on things that will make the country a better place but never when it’s going to harm the average American? During the COVID fiasco in the midst of the 2020 election, how come there was gridlock to stop Trump’s plan to hand out small checks to Americans struggling with the COVID crisis, which certainly would have helped him win the election and avoid 4 disastrous years of Biden, but when it comes to giving out endless checks to Israel and Ukraine our own leaders are gushing at the opportunity to personally hand them over to Zelensky and Netanyahu? How come when it came to getting Biden’s nominations into office, there was not even a single ounce of resistance to some of the worst picks Biden offered up like Garland, but when Trump nominates anyone it’s scorched earth to oppose it? It’s pretty simple actually, gricklock exists, but it’s to preserve their status and jobs, the wellbeing of Americans be damned. The gridlock argument is just cope.

It should be obvious that the entire government is corrupt, and our experience at this point should show they will go to war to stop even one of our guys from being a janitor in the White House, so how exactly do we just vote these people out? Again, I don’t advocate giving up on getting our guys into office where possible, but let’s not pretend we are going to vote every single member out with someone we know on Twitter. The Constitutional remedy for this, while on paper is still technically possible, is for all practical purposes cut off from us for using.

Practically speaking, the Constitution is all but useless now for solving our problems, but that’s not the full extent of my issues with it now. The cargo cult behind it is easily exploitable by politicians who bastardize and manipulate the words of the Constitution to push their agenda. Law has now devolved to the point that it's mere word play, mumbo-jumbo, and acts more like magical words that casts spells onto conservatives to be compliant. Look at all the judges that are ready to declare anything Trump does as unconstitutional, even though they know their decisions are complete fantasy and delusional. But even if we know that they don’t care about the Constitution, it works on many on the right who treat judges as oracles speaking for this god we call the Constitution. Many will just hear what the judges have made up, shrug their shoulders, and say “well the courts have spoken, better move on to the next thing.” They unfortunately fall for this because they refuse to acknowledge the reality of our failed state.

Again, I am not saying give up on voting for our guys where possible. I believe part of the strategy going forward is an everything approach until something sticks. My overall point is to continue looking to ourselves and outside the system for answers and better form of governance. The Constitution is dead, and to have effective politics, we can no longer allow the left and the fake right to weaponize our nostalgia for the Constitution against us. The norms of constitutional niceties have been violated and destroyed years ago, and it’s time to move on from them hindering us. Think of politics now as a boxing match, the rules only have value and force if both sides uphold it as well as have a neutral arbiter amongst them. If your opponent has bribed the ref to only enforce the rules against you, as well as allow him to use brass knuckles, why would you still try and play nice? It’s not like I am advocating we go ahead and violate moral absolutes such as the Ten Commandments. These constitutional rules only have value if both sides are upholding them. This isn’t anything profound or brand new, I am leeching off others who have already made this point for years now, and it has precedent in the Founders who tried even well into the midst of the Revolutionary War to solve their issues by working with the system while simultaneously preparing themselves for when that inevitably failed. Any specific concrete steps to be taken are outside the purview of this article as well as my expertise. All I can offer is to continue networking with others and building wealth for ourselves and our friends. Power can be built that way and it can also mitigate a coming reckoning with the debt and can propel ourselves into power when that happens (no guarantee about that part though). More importantly, we need to continue networking by convincing others who still are in the cargo cult mentality to share our point of view and join the cause. I can’t give you anymore than a rough starting point, but any solution will have to be found outside the current system.