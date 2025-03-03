The Tate brothers are a topic I loathe to talk about, partly because they are annoying degenerates, and partly because the people who make the biggest fuss about them are some of the most obnoxious and virtue-signaling nerds in politics. At one point I did write about them being a Trojan Horse in politics, but I’ve come to change my opinions in regards to them somewhat. The Con Inc. charlatans raised a big fuss recently about the Tates being able to return to the United States, and in their hysterics they proclaimed Andrew Tate as a Trojan Horse for the right and young men. Their premise is however flawed, and I was guilty of this same error in my prior opinions of the two in that I thought they had an actual audience who consumed their message and took it to heart. The reality is Andrew Tate doesn’t have a real audience of young men who take him serious, or at least of a size that Con Inc. makes it out to seem, but his real target audience instead is the Con Inc. moralists who revel in being able to denounce him in order to prove they are real men. Tate is instead a boogeyman and a stand-in for any man who chooses not to pursue the vision of masculinity that Con Inc. idolizes which is to be everyone’s doormat while simultaneously being the scapegoat for all of society’s problems. Every time Tate is in the news, rest assured that it gives Con Inc. the opportunity to defend liberal orthodoxy and prove their allegiance to maintaining the status quo of a society that hates on men.

This makes the arguments that spark from the Tates somewhat more interesting in that Con Inc. cannot comprehend the larger issue at play. While Tate may not have a proper audience like we think he does, he instead is a symbol or stand-in for the type of young men in society who are now tuning out and embracing hedonism. Tate is only relevant to this in that he is the perfect representative of young men who are rejecting the masculinity that Con Inc. and the rest of our liberal society wants them to act as. Tate serves as both a litmus and IQ test where you either have the intelligence to understand the larger issue or if you’re so ingrained in the orthodoxy of our society that you obstinately refuse to engage with the actual issue. This test either has you engage with the larger issue or you get hamstrung on the personality of the Tate. Some of our best guys like the great Auron MacIntyre tried to explain it recently to Con Inc.’s Jeremy Boering to get him to understand the larger issue behind Tate’s presence when he tweeted at him “Tate only exists because American conservatives have failed so thoroughly at speaking to young men and portraying masculinity in a positive light.” Based on my theory above, this translates to “young men are rejecting your vision of masculinity because it sucks and is designed to make them feel bad for being men.” The Tate vision of masculinity is obviously degenerate and short sighted, but at least it doesn’t turn young men into society’s punching bags. Not to anyone’s shock, but later on Ben Shapiro failed this litmus test when he replied to Auron with “Counterpoint: it is worthwhile for civil society to turn support/celebration for self-proclaimed pimps and pornographers who openly support terrorism into a moral litmus test.” It’s Kathy Newman interviewing Jordan Peterson all over again with these guys.

Guys like Jeremy Boering and Ben Shapiro will decry the state of masculinity in young men, but they cannot comprehend that they offer no attractive alternative, and it is often the case that Con Inc. participates in creating these issues for young men as well. I expect nothing more from these guys since I know their schtick after all these years, but what really infuriates me are faux Christian leaders who get behind Con Inc. and refuse to see the larger picture as well. They act as if they are upholding Christian orthodoxy, but the reality is that they are upholding liberal tenants dressed up under guise of the teachings of Jesus. If you prod them enough, then they will eventually show their scorn for young men. Sometimes they go beyond their usual scorn and accidentally reveal that they are male radical feminists to their core, especially when they go to insane lengths to blame men for exclusively women issues.

JD Flynn is the best example of this type of Christian leader. In the context of the Andrew Tate discussions, he not only fails the litmus test of being able to see the wider picture, but he outright refuses to engage with it: “I’m tired of reading “Tate only exists because young men don’t have models of masculinity.” Tate exists because self-indulgence and self-centeredness always sell. Hey young men. Wanna be men? Put yourselves last day after day. Love without counting costs. Deny yourself.” He sounds like he’s reiterating basic teachings in the Gospel, but when you consider the context of what “sacrifice” means here, it’s instead a perversion of what is taught by Christ. It’s wrong for many reasons because it’s a blanket statement that is taken out of context from the rest of Christian doctrine. “Sacrifice” in the context of what he and our society means is to be a doormat for them to vent their anger out upon. You are called to “sacrifice” your dignity and be blamed for all of today’s problems. You must “sacrifice” to allow yourself to be passed over in employment and schooling for women and minorities because you somehow have “male privilege.” When you can’t find housing, you’re told to stop being ungrateful and move into the ghetto for supposed affordable housing. He may say he doesn’t mean “sacrifice” like that, but that’s how all these young men view it, and if he can’t even acknowledge that or take their complaints seriously , then he is complicit in the abuse and alienation of young men. I can go on and list all these challenges young men are now facing, but if guys like JD Flynn haven’t seen this by now, they never are going to any time soon.

“Sacrifice” as they mean it is to uphold an unnatural system, one that God did not create, but is the fault of our sinful nature deciding to tinker with the natural dynamics between men and women. Why as a Christian should I “sacrifice” myself to keep this nasty system going? Actually, a sacrifice is good and Christian when it’s done for meaningful things as ordained by God in the natural order. I have a loving wife, a supportive family, and great friends. Sacrificing for them is always meaningful, but the young men who are the scorn of JD Flynn have none of these things in life which is often one of their main complaints that Con Inc. refuses to address. These guys have nothing, and with no relief in sight, they are choosing hedonistic pleasure and vengeful fury much to the shock of JD Flynn who can’t actually comprehend this basic dynamic.

Many of our guys tried explaining to JD Flynn that his tweet lacks nuance and demonstrates a profound lack of understanding of today. For example, one user tweeted at him: “Do you think telling a 19 year olds that being masculine means suffering without getting to expect anything greater in return is going to help with the situation?” JD Flynn responds with “Oh, you do get to expect something in return. The Kingdom of Heaven, if your deny yourself and take up your cross and follow Jesus, as I understand things.” Maybe I was in a bad mood that day, but his hand waving appeal to scripture just infuriated me. His answer is standard Christian orthodoxy in a certain sense, but given the context of what we are trying to talk about, it really is just scorn for young men hidden behind a veneer of religious authority that twists scripture to get you to shut up. Once you begin to prod him, you see his answer fall apart quite fast.

Let’s use a simple test. For example, I have no doubt he believes in the major liberal myths of the United States such as about the Civil Rights era. Can you frankly imagine this guy telling Blacks during that time to stop complaining, take up their crosses, and accept abuse? No, he would be flustered and frantic at such a suggestion! He would stumble all over himself trying to cite as many Bible verses and passages from the Catechism about how we should fight against injustice and improve the lot of the downtrodden in life and what not. If we replied on similar lines like his tweets above, he might even accuse us of being unnecessarily cruel and apathetic. Well guess what, JD Flynn and Con Inc., that’s exactly what you guys are doing to young men.

Knowing he would respond in an entirely different manner to the protected groups wasn’t the only thing wrong about his above answer, but also the fact that he expects young men to become virtuous without any reward or benefits is just anti-human. People learn virtue through rewards or punishments. Obviously good behavior is rewarded, thereby encouraging further good behavior, while bad behavior is punished to encourage the opposite behavior. When your kids do a good thing, you don’t go ahead and insult them for it or handicap them. We can all see the insanity in that. You wouldn’t even do that for your pet dog when trying to teach them tricks, so why would you expect that by constantly handicapping young men that they’ll suddenly pursue virtue?

Con Inc. and these fake Christian leaders have abandoned young men, and they only find value in them when they can be used as punching bags and scapegoats. It’s no wonder young men are abandoning this dorky and weak vision of masculinity. The problem is that they are instead becoming lost, without a purpose, and becoming caught up in the snares of the pursuit of pleasure as their sole source of meaning in life. Obviously I am always going to advocate for a return to true Christian masculinity, not the Ned Flanders kind that JD Flynn and Con Inc. uphold that’s closer to liberalism and feminism. There is an important aspect here of us young guys needing to study our faiths to get a better sense of what Christian masculinity means as well as to avoid the manipulation of Scripture that these guys try to use on us to do their bidding or to shut up. It’s a “crown in the gutter” moment, and frankly all you need to do to win the support and attention of these lost young men is just care for their needs. It’s up to us who have wives, families, and friends to care for our young men who have been cast out. It’s frankly our Christian duty to care for them, teach them strong masculinity, and help them find purpose through Christ. For those in Con Inc. who wish to continue to ignore our young men and even to twist Scripture to “support” the further abuse of young men, the words of Christ to the Pharisees can rightfully be applied to you as well: “For they bind heavy and insupportable burdens, and lay them on men's shoulders; but with a finger of their own they will not move them.” (Matthew 23:4)