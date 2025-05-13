The election of a new pope is always a momentous time for Catholics worldwide. Certainly it is an especially momentous time for the American Church because one of our own has now become a successor of St Peter, something no one had ever thought would happen. But it somehow gets even better considering he’s a Midwesterner and likely hates the Green Bay Packers like we do in Michigan, though unfortunately he’s probably a Bears fan... Of course while we celebrate the election of our new Holy Father Pope Leo XIV, there is a lingering worry for the right in America as well as the American Church about what kind of pope he’s going to be. The lingering worry is only amplified by the fact that Pope Leo XIV is relatively unknown. From what I could glean off his Wikipedia page, he was born and raised as a Midwestern American in Chicago, but he has also lived a decent amount of his life in Peru doing missionary work until he ultimately was ordained a bishop of the Diocese of Chicayo (not Chicago) in Peru. This is the main reason the American church is unfamiliar with him.

The American Church has a few worries that are justified after the reign of Pope Francis. One concern is how he will treat tradition. Is he going to continue to cut back on tradition as Pope Francis did? So far he seems to be bringing back traditional papal garb which is a good sign. His Latin is also apparently top notch. Is he going to continue to clamp down on the Traditional Latin Mass in America? I am cautiously optimistic he will handle the matter better than Pope Francis did, and there are reports he has even recently said the Traditional Latin Mass which is a great sign for those of us who care for its preservation. It also seems the great defender of the Traditional Latin Mass, Cardinal Burke, is pleased with the election of Pope Leo XIV which is another good indicator. Will the new pope likewise be more clear and precise in his teachings than Pope Francis? We will have to wait and see on that front as there’s no real writings that are accessible from him yet. The fact he does speak English and is American leads me to believe he will be able to craft his language better than Pope Francis to avoid confusion as well as the manipulation of his words by the American media.

For the purpose of this article, and those on the American right wing who may or may not be Catholic, the more important concern of ours is how he will relate to American politics. Specifically, will he speak out against Trump in regards to immigration as Pope Francis did? One unfortunate hallmark of Pope Francis’s legacy was his refusal to see Trump’s POV in regards to the dire situation in America with our broken immigration system as well as the news he was fed about what was happening. Of course, some of his opinions reported by the media were exaggerated, but he was at the end of the day more friendly to a policy of accepting more immigrants. There’s a few reasons that his opinions were exaggerated and misrepresented by the media in my opinion. The first is that Pope Francis was not the best communicator, and his Spanish was a hindrance to properly communicating with America. A second reason that piggybacked off the first is that the media was always going to take everything he said out of context to go after the right. If you go back through some of his interviews, you can find examples where he does bring up traditional Catholic teachings and ultimately does tell us we have to decide how to process the migrants at our borders, though it was obvious he would want us to take them all in. The media buried a lot of this nuance and used it to clobber Trump. The third reason is he was an old, Argentinian man who was not privy to the manipulative tactics of the media. I have no doubt he believed the media lies that all the people at the border were actually all refugees and that Trump was sending ICE to whip them on horseback. I will cut the late pontiff slack there because he was an old man who didn’t know what we know. But at the end of the day, he was still critical of Trump and the American right despite the exaggerations of the media, and it proved to be somewhat of a hindrance for our side to accomplish its goals.

The new pontiff will have many advantages in this regard that Pope Francis lacked. Obviously being an American, he knows the political landscape significantly better. I do think there’s going to be a much better relationship with Trump, especially with Vance as VP who can act as a liaison. While it’s funny that the one brother of Pope Leo XIV can be described as a “MAGA boomer,” just look to his Facebook profile for what he posts to see what I mean, I do think his brother could have a positive influence informing his brother at least casually of what the right wing thinks about how the Papacy as well as the immigration situation. It indicates his family life was probably leaning conservative/Republican which will mean he is more open to talking to our side. The fact his native tongue is English is even better since the whole issue of the language barrier is essentially gone.

This doesn’t mean he’s going to walk on stage with a red MAGA hat and say something like “kick out all the immigrants.” By all means if you think that, then you’re just deluded.While he will no doubt see our point of view better, and maybe even be sympathetic based on his family life, we must remember that as the head of the Church he will also have a special mission to care for the poor. What we will see for certain is that he will constantly remind us of the Catholic social teaching that we must implement when crafting our immigration policy. I recently wrote an opinion piece in regards to Pope Francis’s letter to the American bishops about his recommendations for immigration where I try to lay out some of the teachings of the Church in regards to refugees and immigration. I recommend reading that because it is an addendum to what I am trying to talk about today and what Pope Leo XIV will continue to stress in the future. I stress that in my previous article, we can disagree with the pope on a prudential matter that he recommends we follow as long as we abide by the social teachings of the Church and have good reason to believe ours is a more prudential application. I don’t say that we treat the pope as an annoyance and blow off what he says, but to respectfully consider what he says and how Catholic social teaching should play a part in our political actions. Ultimately I recommend against what Pope Francis thought we should pursue, but I was positive in my assessment that it’s good that we carefully mull over our actions to ensure it’s aligned with the Church’s teaching.

The same approach I outlined in my previous article will be useful with Pope Leo XIV in the future. We will certainly be constantly reminded of Catholic social teaching by him to make sure we stay on track with it, and frankly that’s not a bad thing. The best case scenario, and potentially more likely than we might think, is we will see Pope Leo XIV be less openly critical of Trump than Pope Francis was, and maybe even more assert in his teachings and in the limelight that the state has to be able to defend its borders to preserve the common good. Even better is if he mentions that the common good includes heritage which would be astounding for the right wing, which other popes have taught, but that might be very unlikely to be brought up here. The worst case for us is he continues to be critical in the same manner Pope Francis was, in which case we follow my recommendations in my previous article. I am of the opinion that no matter which way he swings, he’s going to comment on this issue, though I believe he will be more conciliatory and helpful on the issue. The fact is he is both an American and was a bishop to the Hispanic people of Peru, and I do somewhat believe that was something some cardinals considered when electing him, though I don’t think it was the main reason for the majority of them. Many cardinals do care for open borders, I can’t deny that, but also how many of them from the third world and even some from the first world do not care for the topic of immigration from South America into the United States? It was a dear topic to Pope Francis because he was a South American, but the vast majority of cardinals aren’t South American.

While many of our friends are worried that as an American, he was picked to slight Trump, I am a bit more optimistic that the cardinals picked an American, not to slight Trump and promote open borders, but that many of them recognize the superpower status of the United States and that Trump is taking the US into a whole new direction that will shake up the global political scene. I am wondering if many saw this as a necessity to get on a better footing with the United States as well as acknowledge the American Church is one of the Catholic Church’s most important regions.

Going forward I am cautiously optimistic about Pope Leo XIV in regards to American immigration. I predict he’s going to comment on the situation, not necessarily because he was elected by the cardinals to oppose Trump, but because he’s a fellow countryman which means he probably will have better insights into our situation than the previous pontiff. I believe he will be more conciliatory and willing to see our point of view, partly because he has more familiarity with the American political landscape, but also partly because the communication barrier will have been cut down between Rome and DC. I do think you will see at times he pushes back on some of our immigration initiatives because as the Pope he will have to be the advocate for those he thinks are poorer and have less options, but fundamentally you are not going to see him condemn or hinder a healthy border policy.