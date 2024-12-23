The honeymoon in the sunny and warm Caribbean is over, and now I’m back in snowy Michigan again. This means I’m back to having to live in the real world again which means ignoring my day job and perusing Twitter for content to write about. Luckily with it being the week of Christmas, Santa brought me an early gift on this chilly Monday morning. Charlie Kirk at one of his recent events decided to give some old fashion advice to young men that didn’t sit quite well with a lot of them: “Let me tell the men out there, you do not spend a dime on video games or sports games or things for yourself until your wife does not have to worry about finances. You come last in the family when it comes to finances. Period. That is your job.” Many boomers in his audience enthusiastically cheered this on while at the same time a lot of younger men on Twitter cringed at this notion as both outdated and ignorant of the challenges many young men face today. Both are correct in their own ways.

I do agree with most critics that Kirk’s advice is outdated and that it will have the opposite effect of what Kirk intended for promoting marriage, but I will admit it is true under limited circumstances. His statement errs in that it is too general of a statement to cover all the nuances and situations of modern living, and instead of addressing the complaints of young men, it sidesteps them in order to nag them more. There’s nothing appealing about this attitude amongst Con Inc. towards young men, and it will certainly not encourage them to look towards marriage or even participate more in the system. This attitude is also anti-human in many ways because it implies your purpose in life is to work as a widget maker until you die instead of finding a healthy balance of working hard enough to support time for enjoying life with the family and also by yourself. The only situation in which this makes sense is if the family is financially struggling which would require more sacrifice on the man’s part until they reach a comfortable level of financial security, but that is because it’s an emergency, and even then it should be temporary because man needs rest and leisure. Charlie admits that as much when he qualifies his statement with “until your wife does not have to worry about finances”, but given he’s a member of Con Inc., and seeing their attitude in general towards normal people feeling like cogs in a system and their struggles, we can easily see that there’s more implied with his answer. He’s friends with Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh after all, and after seeing their recent statements regarding people complaining about modern economic issues and even retirement, it’s not wrong to read into Kirk’s statement that there’s more to what he’s saying. His criticism and advice, along with other members of Con Inc., all stem from the same erroneous world view. In reality, he’s promoting the cancerous idea that the purpose of life is to work yourself to death, and that hobbies and leisure are hindrances to that. They also are buying into the culture’s belief that it’s always men’s fault and their responsibility to fix society without recompense or gratitude from the rest of society.

Obviously if working yourself to death isn’t the meaning of life, the opposite extreme of pursuing baseless pleasure and leisure all the time isn’t the answer either. The answer instead is a golden mean between the two as Aristotle would say where there’s a balance of working enough to support yourself and your family while leaving behind enough time to relax and pursue hobbies. Like all things in life there’s a balance, and anyone who wants to treat it as an either-or situation is doomed to fail in finding happiness in life. Con Inc. recoils at the thought that leisure and hobbies are actually necessary for all of mankind partly because they want us to continuously work to increase their portfolios, but also because it sounds like the ramblings of communists to them. Leisure and hobbies aren’t wants but instead are needs, and they are so necessary for the wellbeing of man that God made sure to establish a day of rest for us.

The purpose of leisure and hobbies is, of course, so that man can rest and enjoy time by himself or with his family. It’s good that a man can support his family by his work, but he also needs to actually spend time with them. If he’s unnecessarily working extra when he doesn’t have to, then it’s a detriment to his family life and a form of neglect which Con Inc. seems to forget. Man is also not a machine and does need rest or else he begins to fall apart. It’s not selfish for one to avoid burning out from work, and it’s also good for the family that the man can actually be healthy and intact for them instead of barely alive after needlessly working 80 hours a week. There’s another purpose for leisure and hobbies which is to have time to study subjects and also pursue creating culture. Conservatives and Con Inc. will always lament that there’s a dearth of conservative art and culture, but they don’t seem to apprehend that this can only be created when man has the time to sit down, reflect, and craft in his spare time unimpeded. A plumber working nonstop and overtime is not going to find the energy nor the time to sit down and write the next great American novel. The era of the Founding Fathers knew this, and that’s why they all sought wealth either through inheritance or creating it to buy themselves the free time to devote to politics, science, and the arts.

Another well founded criticism of Kirk’s advice is that this nagging is only aimed towards men. As many frustrated young men observed, never once will Con Inc. tell women what they could do to improve themselves. Instead, the onus is always on young men to either fix these problems or that it always reverts back to being the fault of young men somehow. Sometimes the problems are exclusively the fault of women or lie only within their ability to remedy, but Con Inc. will always find a way to tell young men they are at fault. We live in an anti-male culture, and instead of addressing this, Con Inc. gleefully piles on men all their hatreds, criticisms, and snarky remarks. All they can say is what men have to do to change or improve themselves, but never what women should have to do. Marriage is a two way street, and both sexes are suffering from their own faults unique to this day and age, but focusing on only one just leads to bitterness while leaving the other completely unaddressed. I think most men, even the unmarried ones, love the idea of the noble sacrifice for their families and probably would sacrifice a lot more of their time and health if it improved the lots of their family, but it will become a source of bitterness and despair if he comes home to a family that doesn’t reciprocate his sacrifice by showing him the respect or even love that’s owed him. I’m in a great position with my wonderful wife who loves and respects me, so I can see the contrast with other men who sacrifice themselves, only to come home and be nagged to death and disrespected by his family. If you want young men to form families and make sacrifices like this, you have to focus also on women as well as men to uphold their end of the bargain of the marriage or relationship pact. Kirk leaves this completely unaddressed in his advice, and hence why young men are not going to “step up” like he and others hope. At the end of all this, this is just another example of Con Inc. being hopelessly averse to the reality of modernity and offering only the most out of touch advice imaginable.