One of the givens in any modern political conversation is that something is horribly wrong with the West. Most will readily accept that there is a crisis going on in regards to our identity and morality. Some will go far enough to proclaim the West has fallen (I lean close to that position). Where we see a lack of consensus on is whether the West can be saved and what can save it. Many tout a specific ideology that will restore the West. Some examples are that of libertarianism, facscism, Caesarism, etc. One strange “solution” I see worryingly gaining traction is the revival of European paganism that I feel should be addressed.

The pagans advocate paganism as a solution mainly because it’s not Christianity. Pagans who identify as right leaning argue that the wokeness currently destroying the West is derived from Christianity. In a way they are right. What is loosely branched under Christianity today no doubt created the woke parasite. For example, when you examine at the progressive ideology of the United States you can trace it’s origin to the puritanical Christianity that settled the Yankee north. Eventually the puritanical Northerners would go on to abandon caring about God and focused more on changing the world and eventually the result is the woke religion.

Now of course as Catholics we must clarify that when we say wokeness originated from Christianity we mean the heretical sects of Protestantism. It is my firm belief that Catholicism is not only antithetical to wokeness but it is the antidote to it. While they might be right in tracing wokeness to Protestantism, the pagans still make the error of not seeing paganism as suffering from similar defects seen in wokeness and Protestantism. Let’s take a quick history detour. The precursor to wokeness is the Protestant Revolution where the unifying tenant of all the heretical sects was the belief that man judges what is true even of God’s Revelation. This quickly lead to man’s pride first warping God’s Revelation to create Protestant sects more palatable to the heretic’s tastes to eventually the insane woke metaphysics plaguing society today. In simpler terms, the woke/pagan/Protestant believer says something is true cause they want to believe it and then it must be true. They wish their truth into existence essentially.

Now the pagans see paganism as attractive since it is historically prior to wokeness and Christianity. If “Christianity” lead to the woke movement then paganism theoretically could reset us to a prior era of the West. The pagan’s theory doesn’t actually hold up well to scrutiny just like their religion did historically. The woke and the Protestant both try to create the Divine, the truth, and existence according to their tastes and image. Paganism no doubt is the ancient embodiment of this principle. Often times it quite literally created divine beings that were physically human or semi-human. Other times they fashioned their gods as brute animals. Examining paganism historically you see the pagans treated their gods akin to a trading card collection. Whichever ones they liked they simply added to their collection (see the Romans for the best example of this).

Besides the pagans quite literally creating gods in their image, we see pagan morality being just as asinine as woke morality. If we desire to draw comparisons between woke and pagan morality we quickly discover that both of their moral laws served less as laws and more as licenses to commit every vice imaginable. Look no further to pagan sexuality and compare it to what the woke believe (though it must be admitted the woke might be slightly more extreme than the pagans). Another example is on the value the pagan and the woke place on life which is quite literally next to nothing (infanticide is the most glaring example).

The values that made the West great are not to be found in paganism and historically we see that pagan beliefs at most superficially contributed to the creation of the West. If you look at the virtues and values that created the West, they were not to be found in paganism. Their myths embodied the opposite values actually and eschewed any belief in logic and rationality. Prior to Christianity the West looked to Stoicism, Platonism, Aristotelianism, and other philosophies to discover the truth and formulate the philosophical assumptions that are foundational to Western life. These systems had their faults and would be perfected in the Catholic faith that corrected where they went wrong and the aftermath was the greatest civilization ever built. These

Philosophies were formulated during the era of paganism simply because the philosophers saw how nonsensical paganism was. There is no other way to look at it. Paganism is not a solution to saving the West and would be functionally no better than the woke virus destroying our civilization.