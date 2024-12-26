It’s a common refrain for people not on Twitter to remind us that Twitter is not real life. To a certain extent they are right, especially in the context of reminding us to get off our phones while at dinner, but most of these people do not see or appreciate the profound impact Musk’s Twitter has had on our politics. Take for example the recent case of Twitter user @captivedreamer7 whose posts on the Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, was thrusted into the national limelight amidst the 2024 election. It became such a national issue that Trump would famously bring the issue up at his debates with Kamala Harris, and later it became a meme on Tik Tok with Trump saying “they are eating the dogs!”. Certainly this case shifted the voters towards Trump as it opened many eyes to the recklessness and thoughtlessness of our immigration system. Twitter is real life because it is now the public space for discourse.

Musk’s Twitter has significantly shifted our public discourse because it is now less restrictive on guys like us being allowed to share our thoughts and opinions. More importantly, we now have politicians or other types of leaders such as J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump who not only see our tweets, but even more importantly, follow some of our guys. For whatever their faults, we now have some of our elites becoming receptive to our ideas and influence which is a major boost for our side. Over the course of the Christmas week, our guys such as @captivedreamer7 and Josiah Lippincott (@joippincott_) have tried to use their Twitter influence to catch the attention again of Elon Musk and Donald Trump in hopes to encourage Trump to remain faithful to his promises to curtail legal and illegal immigration. Our guys have particularly honed in on H-1B visas in hopes that Trump will shut down this program.

For reference, H-1B’s are a type of visa that allow employers to temporarily hire foreigners over Americans, particularly seen in the tech industry. There are many good criticisms of it with one being that it becomes a pathway for them to stay permanently in the United States, thereby changing the demographics of the United States with a foreign and alien population. Another criticism is that it is easily ripe for abuse, and Twitter is full of anecdotal stories of the immigrants faking their credentials to get in. Along with the fake credentials, many Twitter users have reported in their personal lives these immigrants begin to immediately hire their kind over actual Americans almost immediately. You see this the most in Indians where many of them have fake credentials that come from diploma mills in India, and also they begin to engage in ethnic nepotism once they make it in power at any business. For more on these types of criticism, I refer back to @captivedreamer7 and Josiah Lippincott (@joippincott_) who are doing great work on this particular topic. I do have the confidence that they will be able to catch the attention of Trump and Musk and help correct the course of the incoming Trump administration.

I will let them handle the critiques of H-1B’s based on the abuses that stem from it. Instead, I want to focus on a criticism of this visa program that I think really matters the most, and that it is an abandonment of the American worker, and in particular the American youth. However you want to cut it, even without the abuses, H-1B visas are taking jobs that could have gone to an American away from them. Factor in all the abuses going on with them and it becomes a government program that is actively pushing Americans out of the workforce and replacing them with an incompetent, serf class. This program also lowers the standard of living of the American people. Many businesses are complicit with this betrayal of the American people, even if they are hiring people with fake credentials, simply because they can hire them at lower wages or even get away with squeezing out from them more unpaid labor and hours than they could with Americans.

Our time is limited and very valuable since we can only handle so much immigration before we reach a point of no return. While I don’t dispute the value of highlighting the abuses and absurdity of the H-1B system, many of our enemies will just resort to replying that we can just fix these abuses and keep the immigration scheme up. Instead, we should keep our focus on the fact that the H-1B abandons the American worker all the while lowering our standard of living. I will also later on cover some arguments that I foresee coming from the people who wish to keep the H-1B visa.

Out of all the American workers, the ones most affected by the H-1B program are the recent college graduates, and it’s important we emphasize their plight. American youth have tremendous pressure on them to go to college today. In order for America’s youth to be able to enter into the middle class or higher, it’s a social necessity that they go to college for any kind of degree, and also an economic necessity if they want higher paying jobs such as in engineering, law, medicine, tech, etc. What’s crazier is that many lower paying jobs are unnecessarily requiring degrees such as in teaching. It’s even an unfair stigma today for a younger person to not go to college which keeps them from entering the upper middle class. At the same time, they must take on an insurmountable amount of debt in order to go to college which will postpone their ability to buy homes or start families. The current college system is in need of fixing, and the H-1B system only makes it harder for the American youth.

The H-1B system forces the American youth to compete effectively with 8 billion people, and these foreigners find ways to game the system to find ways to unfairly outcompete our youth. Already above, we mentioned that these people find ways to cheat the system by fabricating credentials, nepotism, or by lowering our standard of living. The first two are pretty self explanatory, but what do I mean that they lower our standard of living? Simply put, they are willing to work for lower wages. If they are coming from third world countries such as India or any African country, it should be no surprise they will settle for American wages lower than normal American wages because it’s still higher wages than they could have earned in their home countries. Even if on paper they get the same wages as Americans, practically speaking they will work for less when they are bullied by their employers to work extra hours for no benefit or extra pay. Bullying by the employer can occur by threats to replace them with even more subservient workers or to even send them back. This is why you’ll see some employers denigrate Americans online by calling us “spoiled white brats” in the context of hiring these immigrants over young Americans. What they mean by “spoiled” is simply wanting to have an American standard of living, not a third world one. It means working for a wage the previous generation would have accepted for themselves or even one higher since the goal of every generation is to pass on a higher standard of living to their children.

That’s not the only way in which these immigrants lower the standard of living for the American youth. As we mentioned above, the American youth are forced to lower their standard of living by being required to take on endless debt in order for the chance to attend college and obtain a degree. American colleges are unnecessarily expensive for a variety of reasons and we won’t cover those today, but we should note that colleges in the third world that the H-1B program recruits from do not have these financial restraints for reasons of their own. It’s less of a risk for them to attend those colleges there and find a job here than it is for Americans to do the same here. If the American here does not find a job after college, he faces financial ruin while the foreigner at least will always be better off in their home if they can’t get here. Every time an H-1B visa is issued, you’re relegating an American youth to becoming left behind as a debt slave.

Many of the proponents of the H-1B visa will try to argue that their position is actually altruistic to not only the immigrant, but the American people themselves. They will cite that Elon Musk and Albert Einstein were immigrants, and that the H-1B program gives us the chance to bring these kinds of geniuses into our country. It’s hard to argue that Elon Musk hasn’t benefited our country drastically after all, yet if we want people like Elon, we don’t need to keep the H-1B program that will import millions of people. As Bronze Age Pervert (@bronzeagemantis) has argued, America has a specific visa program, the O-1 visa, for geniuses like Elon that brings in only roughly 40,000 immigrants a year. This program also suffers from fraud as well, but it’s important to note we have a program that is designed to select for such people. It’s also worth pointing out that Einstein and Musk are probably 1 in a billion worth of immigrants in the first place, and that the vast, vast majority of the people we import through this program are nowhere near their intelligence. However, I’ll go further and say there’s a moral argument against that as well since it contributes to the brain drain of these countries by siphoning off the only possible people who can lead them towards prosperity. It’s not only within the interests of those countries to keep their geniuses, but also within the interests of the United States since these geniuses offer these countries the ability to figure out their own problems without requiring us to babysit or intervene anymore.

Many will try and argue these immigrants are good for our economy because they create jobs like Elon Musk. As I have said above, Elon is 1 in a billion while the vast, vast majority of these people are not, but I will go ahead and ask where are these supposed jobs? The opposite is in fact happening where more and more Americans are finding that they cannot find employment after college and must resort to 10-30 interviews before even hearing back nowadays. The reality is the H-1B immigrants are being hired over Americans, and if they gain control of the business, they soon recruit abroad for their own kind. The H-1B does not create jobs, but instead shuts Americans out.

Finally, let’s consider how some will argue that the American youth is unskilled and lazy which requires hiring abroad. I find this argument to be among the worst and the most malevolent of them. Usually when you hear this refrain, it’s because the employer wants to either exploit the worker into working longer hours without being appropriately recompensed or to work for a lower wage as mentioned above. I also think many employers believe this simply because they forget what it was like entering the workforce straight out of school which is something I have noticed with my older coworkers. Many of these employers today are boomers on the verge of retirement who have worked for 40 years straight. They’ve obviously gained knowledge and expertise in their fields from being in it so long, something they in their youth and our young could never have obtained in a 4 year undergraduate program. When it comes to hiring, they seem to forget that they are judging much of America’s youth according to unrealistic standards and forget they have to train them to be their replacements, something that isn’t done overnight. Of course the youth aren’t going to have the same amount of knowledge as the guys who put 20-40 years of their lives in an industry. They weren’t dumb, they just need to be taught. Graduates straight out of school do not have these skills because they need the experience to build them, and that requires we continue to invest in them. To a certain extent they can rightfully argue that Americans know less coming out of school today than employers did when they graduated school. No doubt education has gone down in quality over the past few decades, but that is by no means an excuse to abandon your children. We have to stress that the reason education has gone down in quality is because the previous generations have let it decay. None of us young guys could have done anything about our school systems deciding to teach DEI instead of a real education. It becomes a double evil because now it’s abandoning the youth in their formative years with schooling and likewise abandoning them as they enter adulthood. When they try to argue that the youth are uneducated and unskilled, it’s important to counter that this is the fault of previous generations who’ve abandoned them when they had the ability to set them on the right track. We’ve abandoned them all these years, and now it’s time we actually try and invest in America and not abroad. This is the message we must get out to Elon and Trump.