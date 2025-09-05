Please indulge me in using a crass analogy for today’s article. Imagine you came across someone who has a horrific stench. In fact, you begin to notice their whole demeanor is sickly; it’s quite evident that they are not doing too well and that it’s related to whatever is causing their stench. For whatever reason, maybe as a good neighbor you are concerned for their wellbeing, you begin to inquire as to what is going on. Well it turns out you are about to hear a whopper of a story.

Without a hint of irony, or even shame for that matter, he tells you “You see, I realized there’s a chance that, after going number two, if I go to wipe then I could accidentally scratch myself from the coarseness of the toilet paper or my nails, and a bleeding scratch, mixed with the fecal matter, can lead to sepsis! I don’t know if you know anything about sepsis, but it’s a horrifying way to die! This way I’m safe from it ever happening while everyone else is risking their own lives!” You can only look at him with a dumbfounded demeanor, maybe hiding your sense of revulsion, but he on the other hand has not the slightest sense of shame about what he said. In fact, upon further examination, he’s quite proud that he came up with such a silly hypothetical, thinking he’s smarter than you for realizing the hidden dangers of this hypothetical and taking a proactive, and unnecessary, approach to it. And the crazier part is, when you try to reason with him that what he said is completely unlikely to ever happen and that his inaction to clean himself is causing an even worse toll on his health, he goes into hysterics to deny it. To him, you’re a complete idiot who doesn’t see the full picture. Now take this scenario on a larger scale and realize this is most of the right when it comes to political decision making.

For far too long the right has been plagued with inaction, and has allowed the left to make extraordinary gains in their agenda. Even if it was clear that the action would offer extraordinary benefits to the right, or it was a justified reaction to the left’s crazy and satanic agenda that could slow it down at a minimum, there are many on the right who will retreat into silly hypotheticals, just as absurd as my analogy, if not even more absurd, in order to justify retreating from their duty to combat the left. Their silly hypotheticals can range from being hardly likely to ever occur, being downright in denial about the facts of the matter, or to it being a trap set up by nefarious forces to advance their agenda further.

Take for example the case of Trump cleaning up Washington DC, and soon Chicago, by sending in the National Guard. Many “principled” conservatives and libertarians reacted in horror to Trump arresting gang bangers, citing their fear that soon the left will come back into power and use this precedent to send the military into right wing cities and… do what exactly? For one, there’s really no right wing cities to begin with, let alone any with crime problems that the city refuses to meet or that the people wouldn’t welcome their assistance in tackling crime. Trump is clearly using the National Guard to not only arrest gang bangers, but pick up litter as well. Their fear of what the left would do wouldn’t be a clean up operation like Trump has initiated, but a clear and hostile invasion of the sovereignty of smaller, right-leaning communities. Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see the difference in precedent between Trump sending in the National Guard to rid a city of its plagues of endless murders that has lent the nickname of “Chi-raq” to it, and the left sending in the military to topple a small town’s government so they can impose drag queen story hour upon it. There is no justification the left could use from Trump cleaning up litter for a military operations in red states.

Of course, that is not all that makes this outrage against Trump’s use of the National Guard ill-founded. There is the fact that the scenario they actually fear outlined above already has precedent set by the left. Take for example that after January 6th, the entire Biden regime weaponized all of the Justice Department to go to the ends of the earth to persecute anyone remotely in the area that day. Remember, we had grandma’s being arrested and other innocent people thrown into the dungeons for the crime of protesting a stolen election. Go back a few more years even, and think of how entire police departments, while certainly not the military but able to use lethal force, had unjustly arrested and harassed innocent citizens for wanting to go out in public and have a normal day during the Covid hysteria. Guys, the left is already doing this and were planning on doing it again anyway. At least here, this is actually restoring order to the worst crime-ridden cities of the United States.

Yet, that’s not the only recent news event related to today’s topic. Trump ordered a drone strike on a cartel boat leaving Venezuela full of narcotics, and once again we see the same people going into hysterics about what kind of hypotheticals may apply in the future. Suddenly, these people think that killing cartel members who are poisoning our people with the worst kinds of substances is going to lead to a future president ordering drone strikes on Americans. Once again, we have another example of people being unable to differentiate between the situations in question. Obviously, a drone strike on cartel members, a legitimate and good use of the military, is going to be completely different than a drone strike on Americans upon American soil doing normal American things. This is no different, it’s almost entirely the same thing actually, than the fear that by doing basic law enforcement against murderers, the government will soon be arresting normal and patriotic citizens, so mind as well no longer arrest murderers.

In order to excise this tendency from the right, we should analyze the cause behind it. I can distinguish at least three different reasons as to why people continue to do this. The first is that it is an excuse offered by some so that they do not lose the reason for having their job. This is seen most evidently in elected officials who run on specific promises, but can never deliver, because if it’s solved, then there is no more reason for voting for them. The same principle applies to many charities as well where they are pocketing large sums of cash that should be going to the pet issue they were hired to solve.

The second, which really overlaps with the first as we will see, is that some are so invested in the black pill, that they can only conceive of anything being used by our side as a nefarious plot concocted by our enemies to further harm us, like it’s Judo where you use your opponent's momentum against them. Most of the time, it’s related to Israel, as if they are these evil geniuses behind every single one of Trump’s decisions. I haven’t seen it yet, but it’s bound to happen that someone is going to claim drone striking cartel members or cleaning up DC is a ploy to make Israel stronger. A recent example, and by far the funniest to me, is the claim that Trump bringing in Boer refugees from South Africa was a ploy to actually benefit Israel because… reasons?

The black piller, much like the grifter in the first reason, is dependent on things being and remaining worse for their continued existence. Some make a living from selling the black pill to their Twitter followers or podcast listeners, so that if things really do improve, then they are going to lose their livelihoods much like the first reason listed above. However, for some of those who don’t materially benefit from it, they at least benefit from selling the black pill because it boosts their egos. From their point of view, they are smarter than everyone else because they see just how bad things are and that any attempt is a waste of energy. If you follow these people long enough, you see they laud it over everyone they deem as “normies,” and they want us to all acknowledge the superiority of their intellect. It is also a convenient excuse for them to sit on the side lines and not raise a finger to help change things because everything is meaningless and a clever ploy to further harm us after all.

Finally, the main reason behind these absurd hypotheticals is that people do not plan on winning because they are cowards and/or lazy. These hypotheticals, at the root of it all, are excuses to not participate in any meaningful effort to enact change, even marginal change. Whenever you hear them say “wait until the left gets back into office” it’s because they are stuck in the mindset of an abuse victim justifying staying with their abuser. These people do not know how to win and cannot conceive of themselves being in charge, Trump did say they would get tired of winning after all, so we must nudge them onto the next step which is being comfortable with never letting our enemies back into power. The real winning strategy now is to keep on doing these actions Trump is taking, and whenever they reply with a hypothetical, you tell them it doesn’t matter now because we did it anyway. Even if you can’t convince them their hypothetical is absurd, you can at least tell them they have no choice now and that we better start winning to keep that future from happening. Think of it like this: someone wants to learn how to swim, but they fear drowning, so they are afraid to get in the pool despite their eagerness. What do you do? Well, you throw them in the deep end and tell them to stop thinking so hard and start swimming. That’s what we need to do to our guys on the right.