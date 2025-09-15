A lot of you have the attention span of a puppy, and given the current situation we find ourselves in - the aftermath of the murder of Charlie Kirk - you are proving yourselves to be nothing more than liabilities, if not detriments, to the right being able to counter the left. We are entering a dangerous and uncharted moment in our history now that the left has assassinated one of the most public and important figures on the right.

They almost succeeded with Trump during the 2024 election, and by the grace of God we avoided at the time the precipice we now find ourselves in. Unfortunately, they succeed with Charlie Kirk, and now we are witnessing the horror of how coordinated the radical left is as well as the true extent of their bloodlust. But it’s not even the radical left that poses the danger to us, their slightly less radical allies on the left (it’s hard to distinguish the two at this point) are running cover in the media to either defend the shooting, obfuscate it, downplay it, or outright lie as to who did it and why.

I am angry at many on the right who are not responding appropriately to the situation, but I’m not angry at all of them equally. We will always have the weak-willed GOP who are going to unintentionally benefit the left in covering this up by calling for “peace and unity” or trying to appeal to the left by saying Charlie was someone who did say mean things, though, they will say, he didn’t deserve to be shot. Thanks Governor Cox for still finding a way to screw over your constituents. But that’s not who I have in mind. I am instead focused more on those who are going to great lengths to explain the motives behind the shooters as anything but what the shooter actually believed in. You know why he did it? He was dating a tranny and was a strong proponent of anti-fascist ideology. That’s it.

The reality of what happened is he was a member in many circles who believed in transgender and anti-fascist ideology. He was so deep into it that he probably coordinated to an extent with others or at least shared his plans with them where no one batted an eye or raised any concerns. They certainly didn’t tell law enforcement if they knew. As we investigate further, that is, if we don’t screw this up, we will probably discover a lot of groups connected with him that played a part in it. I am making a special mention of this because this means that it is an immediate and dangerous threat to ourselves. We don’t know how many of them there are, but they are coordinating with each other and doing it under the radar. Let me repeat myself: this is an immediate and dangerous threat to ourselves.

But since it is an immediate threat, we can address this immediately too. A proper response by those on the right, especially those who have power, is to use the full extent of the law (RICO) and law enforcement to infiltrate these groups and arrest them for terorrism. Further, they need to confiscate all the data from Reddit, Bluesky, and Discord, that these groups use to coordinate and communicate. Uncover and crush all Antifa groups. This is the only response that matters going forward.

The only way we can achieve this is for the right to remain on message and unified in our purpose for this specific goal. However, I am seeing the right begin to splinter as to what is the cause of the shooting, which inevitably means we will all begin looking at completely different policies to pursue. What’s worse is that many are now resorting to whacky conspiracies instead of the obvious, in your face reason about what caused this assassination.

The left is currently trying to deceive the public by claiming the shooter was anything but a radical leftist. Some are trying to paint him as a MAGA Republican, others are trying to say he was a Groyper. Either way, it is a deceitful campaign to have the public focus on the right as extremists instead of the left. Now many on the right are playing along and promoting the absolutely dumbest theories such as Israel had to take Kirk out before Kirk turned on them. Frankly, these folks may not be thinking they are helping to cover up the radical left’s violent behavior, but it’s the same effect as the left’s deceitful campaigns. At this point, if you’re going to derail us from the pressing issue right in front of our own eyes, you’re no better than the left trying to cover up their own.

This isn’t a moment to squander. Charlie was brutally murdered, and we can at least avenge him by breaking up the left and going after those who targeted him. If you’re thinking that actually Israel was behind this or that Trump is covering up the Epstein files by killing Kirk, then get your head out of your ass and face reality. If you know anyone who’s trafficking in those theories, then you’re going to have to beat them over the head (rhetorically) until they finally get what is at stake and what needs to be done before the public forgets this and their outrage fades away.