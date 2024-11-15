The gender war discourse is pretty bad and obnoxious to sit through, but I find the generation war discourse to be even more terrible. Both public discourses involve opposing sides talking past one another and pontificating about who has the more aggrieved position. The incessant talking past one another is what really frustrates me the most about these discourses because both sides can make valid points, but they are just lost in the endless exchange of shouts and profanities. The generation war is the worse of the two simply because it’s significantly more pretentious, arrogant, and tone-deaf.

In the war between the older versus the younger, both tend to make surprisingly valid points characterizing one another. The older are correct in recognizing that the younger tend to exaggerate the situations they find themselves in, that they do not fully appreciate the material wealth they have now compared to hundreds of years ago, that they might have to forgo a lot of purchases for the time being to build wealth, and that they are more fearful of taking risks. The younger are correct in countering that the older do not seem to grasp that we do not live in the America of the 1950s or even the 1980s anymore, and therein lie many of the problems the younger have to deal with now.

The social fabric that once was the backbone of American society — God, family, and community — is no longer there to support those wishing to start families. The ability to own a house, a core component of the American Dream, is also out of reach for many younger Americans, who are forced to become a class of renters as millions of foreigners are brought in to compete with them for the already limited number of houses, or with large corporations such as BlackRock outright buying up the houses on the market.

Another core component of the American Dream, going to college, has become cheapened and meaningless. Worse, going to college is essentially required at this point if one wants employment even for the simplest of jobs and to be considered for membership into the upper classes, all the while being forced to undertake massive amounts of debt that can lead to vicious cycles of debt slavery. We will hear constantly about how better off materially we are today, but the ironic part is that the system has deteriorated and become so untenable that even the comforts of material wealth and advanced technology are slipping out of the hands of the young. All of this accumulates together not only to delay or prevent outright the independence of young adults, but it also greatly hinders them from achieving the next major milestones of their lives, most notably starting families.

Conservatives are supposed to be pro-family, and you would figure that they could at least recognize some of these hurdles many younger Americans are facing in regard to starting a family, let alone try to remedy them. Well, not if you’re a conservative from Con Inc. at least. Instead, they will laugh at you or insult you. Matt Walsh kicked off this whole debate when he first tweeted: “There are a lot of reasons why people aren’t having kids these days. ‘The economy’ isn’t one of them. That’s a cop out. An excuse offered by selfish people who are too afraid to admit they’re selfish. People with fewer resources than you have been reproducing since the beginning of human civilization. Literally billions of people have done the thing that we are now told can’t be done unless you have 100k in savings. If people had this attitude in the past, the human species wouldn’t exist anymore. It’s just nonsense. We all know it’s nonsense.”

Like any other example in the generation war, Matt does say a few true things, but he ends up talking past the younger generation and missing much of what they actually mean. Is he correct in pointing out that a significant percentage of young adults are not interested in forming families most likely due to not wanting to give up their lifestyles? I would say he’s absolutely correct on that, and there would have been no issue, if only he had qualified his initial statement with that and not painted with such a broad brush. Believe it or not, there actually are young adults like myself who are ready to start their families, but are worried about deteriorating conditions of the United States including not only the economy, but the social fabric. No, we are not selfish because we want to raise our kids to have a comfortable living just as we did or if we want to afford our bills, but access to trinkets isn’t the only thing an economy matters for, nor is it the primary concern of young adults who want to start families. Having a stable and meaningful job, an affordable house, and the ability to give your children a comfortable living and also a great education are parts of the economy young people like myself are concerned about, and young people are watching much of that slip away from their grasp, and with that, their ability to start a family. These parts of the economy which contribute to human flourishing actually matter a whole lot more than the economy of trinkets and widgets. Ignoring these concerns, and instead chopping it all down to “selfishness,” is a great insult and another example of Con Inc.being on its way to extinction as it continues to be out of touch with real Americans.

But let’s examine this Con Inc. mindset and the answers they offer a little further. Seeing a deterioration going on all around us, what is their answer? It’s essentially to suck it up and accept a lower standard of living. In fact, you see the exact same mindset when it comes to the immigration debate. The reason we have “jobs Americans won’t do” isn’t that Americans find them disgusting or that Americans are lazy, but that immigrants have come into our country to work for slave wages. Con Inc.refuses to recognize this and will double down on calling Americans lazy for not wanting to work for lower wages, which is tantamount to telling us to accept a lower standard of living as a part of the new status quo in order to live in modern America. This Con Inc. mind virus is anti-conservative and anti-civilizational. The whole purpose of a civilization is that each generation is able to pass on to the next one the same standard of living and culture, or an even better, higher and evolved form of the two. It is a betrayal of your ancestors to let it deteriorate when it is handed over to you to guard, and it should be seen as shameful to hand it broken on down to your descendants for them to have to fix or cope with. Short-term sacrifice in material well-being is one thing, but Con Inc. proposes complacency with declining standards. You shouldn’t have to live like a peasant, and neither should your kids in the United States of America today.

Matt would later double down during the discourse with “It is easier to start a family in America today than it was for virtually every human being who has ever lived on the planet through all of human history. It may be slightly more difficult today than it was 25 years ago. But on balance it is downright easy compared to the experience of the vast majority of humans who have ever walked the planet.” Once again, as is typical in the generation war discourse, Matt Walsh trivializes and downplays much of the arguments made by the younger generations by reframing their issues in terms of trinkets and gadgets instead of the reality of a deteriorating America and economy. I get that materially and technologically we are vastly superior to any past group — say, such as the Pilgrims who settled America 400 years ago — but this doesn’t mean that we have our own challenges today to ignore or that as long as our standard of living doesn’t fall below that we do not need to act. We live in the 21st century, and reminding me that the Pilgrims didn’t have electricity doesn’t actually help me or others pay their bills or start a family. I have no desire to live like Pilgrims in order to have my own family, nor is that even possible in modern America. You can tell young adults to forgo some luxuries for the time being, such as subscriptions, vacations, or trinkets, but you cannot expect them to give up electricity, cell phones, or automobiles and still expect them to be able to participate and make a living in the 21st century. Also, where does this lead to and terminate? Just because our material standard of living is higher than any other generation, does that mean I am not allowed to notice when infrastructure and the quality of our goods begins going down? At what point am I allowed to say something’s gone wrong without being reminded the Pilgrims didn’t have toilet paper or that I am ungrateful?

Finally for the cherry on top. While Walsh was having his series of bad takes, someone commented “I’m all for starting families . But if you’re not making enough money to raise a family why on earth would it important to start a family with low income? Starting a family in poverty is bad advice” [sic]. Walsh would reply with “If people didn’t start families in poverty the human species would no longer exist,” which epitomizes the tone-deafness of Con Inc. pundits such as Matt Walsh. This is what drives me mad, that they also see deteriorating conditions and hear the complaints of many young adults who do want to start families, and instead of accepting that we should change the trajectory of the system, Con Inc. doubles down on it and says to embrace poverty. No, this isn’t an acceptable solution to helping out your countrymen in regard to starting families. It is little wonder this breed of conservatives is dying out, and it can’t come any sooner.