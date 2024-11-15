Charles’s Substack

Nicholas
Nov 15, 2024

Matt Walsh was so real for that, if only more young men were willing to step up and suffer through hard, backbreaking work like podcasting for the sake of raising a family.

Rach
Nov 22, 2024

I turned off his rant when he came out with the line "we are richer than any country in history". As if this dude has never heard about usury and debt.

I'm not even broke it just pisses me off

