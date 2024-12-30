Within this week, we will close the chapter on the year 2024 and move onto 2025 with all its hopes and promises. Personally, 2024 has both been the busiest and best year of my life by far. I spent the year planning with my then-fiancée our wedding which we had at the end of October, and I have finally just come back from our two week honeymoon a few days before Christmas. It was also the year in which we bought our house and renovated it all summer. The year also had great memories made with my family and friends coming in to see us during this time which I will forever appreciate. The news was also a source of great stress, entertainment, and also consolation where we can end the year knowing Trump is coming back to the White House, and that America appears to be on a trajectory towards better times. Amidst all of this, I was able to continue my studies and read quite a lot this year. As is fashionable, I wish to present my top ten reads for the year of 2024. As a note, I decided that my education through high school and college lacked a large emphasis on the classics, the trivium, and philosophy. I was deeply dissatisfied with that, and I decided to make 2024 the year to explore those neglected subjects. For 2024, I followed a plan of making my way through the great books of Western Civilization starting logically with the Ancient Greeks. I tried my best to get a sample of as much as I can in a year, and I can confidently say I did quite well with that. Many of the books I read this year I found from great Twitter accounts such as Athenian Scholar (@Athens_Stranger) and Ascend: The Great Books Podcast (@TheGreatB00ks) who are excellent resources for furthering one’s education.

10. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir Of A Family And Culture In Crisis by J.D. Vance - I read this once Trump announced that J.D. Vance was going to be his VP pick, and overall it’s an excellent introduction to a man I find very respectable and admirable. When reading this book, you need to keep in mind this was written in 2016 because J.D. has both matured over these past 8 years and become more conservative, so some of his conclusions in the book do not necessarily sound like him today. This book is an eye opener to the plights of rural Americans, especially in Appalachia, and reminds us that instead of going abroad and trying to fix problems, we have our own neighbors to care about first. What I also do enjoy is that he does not try to present the plight of his family and people as necessarily not their fault, or at least not totally out of their ability to overcome. He does emphasize a lot of it is learned helplessness and the result of their culture. It’s an important reminder not to fall into a sense of victim mentality even if the circumstances you find yourself in are 100% not the results of your actions.

9. The Rise And Fall Of Ancient Egypt by Toby Wilkinson - Much of my focus this year was on the Ancient Greeks, but I always have had a fondness for the Ancient Egyptians and a curiosity to learn more. In particular, I read this as an aide to studying the Old Testament so I can get a better sense of which empire was in which era while the Egyptians and Israelites were on the scene. It’s a relatively large book, but considering it covers over 3,000 years of history, I found a lot of the chapters were in bite sized chunks that made for it to be quick reading, yet also pretty filling for my curiosity.

8. The Ghouls by various authors- This one is an odd one out since it was never meant to be a part of my studies, but something I can read during the Halloween season in order to relax and get in the mood. It’s essentially a collection of multiple horror and ghost stories that were the inspiration for horror movies starting all the way back in the late 1890’s up to the 1970’s. I loved it because it had some amazing stories from beloved authors such as Edgar Allan Poe and HP Lovecraft that capture your imagination. I probably will reread for Halloween in 2025, or at least try to watch the movies that were inspired from these stories.

7. This Is The Zodiac Speaking: Into The Mind Of A Serial Killer by Michael D. Kelleher and David Van Nuys - This was another one meant to be more of a relaxing book than a serious read; however, this one turned into one of my favorite posts I ever did for the Old Glory Club since I couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the Zodiac Killer and leftists. I stumbled upon this book as a recommendation on the Zodiac Killer subreddit (yes, it’s a real thing). What makes this book so good, and thus recommended, is that it gathers together all the actual facts of the case without allowing for any admixture of the myths that are commonly repeated in popular culture. It also does go beyond the canonical crimes that experts agree are the work of the Zodiac and introduces you to some that are potentially his work and makes the case either for or against it. The main reason this book was written wasn’t primarily to become a reference book for established facts, but to psychoanalyze him. This book was co-written by a professional psychologist as well as a crime expert which together offers us a taste of what criminal science is like. It’s a great primer for learning about the Zodiac and criminal science and a fun exercise in psycho analysis.

6. The Odyssey by Homer - When I decided to dive into Homer’s works, I started first with The Odyssey since I had always heard it to be better than The Iliad. My subjective opinion is that the reverse is true, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t like The Odyssey. Frankly, it was an entertaining book, and while it didn’t have the same amount of warfare and fighting as the other Homeric epic, it did contain a great amount of mythical stories equally as exciting and endearing all the while having characters you can’t help but love and pity. When it comes to great books, entertainment shouldn’t be the only criteria for judging its value, though it is important. What matters the most is what these great books teach us, and surprisingly behind these stories of battling monsters and terrors, I found that this book can be a source of teaching virtue, especially in regards to piety towards one’s family. I find that at the center of it all, this book teaches us the value of a good family and what a good family consists of.

5. The Iliad by Homer - Most people will place The Odyssey as the greater of Homer’s two epics, but personally I enjoyed The Iliad more. In high school, we barely touched classics, and the books we were forced to read were pretty feminine. This should have been mandatory when I was a teenager since it really was something to boost the male spirit. For the young male, this book satisfies the male desire for combat and to idolize great men. Yet this book isn’t just senseless violence and gore as you would find in modern horror movies such as the Terrifier franchise. Similar to The Odyssey above, this book can be an occasion for teaching morality and greatness, especially to young men. For example, this book illustrates quite well the notion that whatever role fate will assign you, you must heroically play your role well to the end. Besides teaching the virtue of courage, it also teaches the virtues of humility and mercy by highlighting how dangerous pride and wrath can be. Overall, this is a book I wish I formed a book club for since it’s a source of endless discussion.

4. The Ancient City by Numa Denis Fustel de Coulanges - I wish I had this book before I began my descent into studying the history and the classics of Ancient Greece! This book delves heavily into the logic and origin of Greek and Roman religion and how it structured their societies. It provides the mechanism for how ancestor worship developed, and also how it molded society from when the Greek and Romans lived independently of one another as individual family units until it eventually scaled up into the city. This book also explores and explains how the Greeks and Romans truly believed their religions despite many modern historians trying to downplay the role of religion in forming civilization or how much the Greeks and Romans actually believed in them. What’s interesting is how he opened my mind to seeing that beliefs are very powerful on their own and can remain behind in civilization long after the people no longer truly believe in them. This book also helped form in my mind my recent article critiquing Joel Berry’s stance on credal nations where I wrote my thesis that changing one’s beliefs and cultural practices are not as easy as he thinks, but that they have a life of their own and a power over man’s mind who crafts them. Beliefs are not something that can easily be abandoned except with time, and even then this book shows their residues can long remain in the society that initially professed them.

3. Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics: An Introduction by Michael Pakaluk - As a Catholic, I have a certain respect and reverence for Aristotle as the greatest of the pre-Christian philosophers and for his profound impact on St Thomas Aquinas, and subsequently on the rest of the Catholic Church. Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics is one of the most cited works in St Thomas Aquinas’ writings, and hence why I decided to give it a read as a part of my 2024 curriculum, and surprisingly I found it quite readable. It still was very dense and some bits were hard for me to decode. I resorted to seeking out a commentary that explained more of Aristotle’s arguments and found it within Michael Pakaluk’s work after initially reading Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics on my own. As a commentary, it certainly shed light on Aristotle’s work and did its job quite well. This commentary combined with Aristotle’s work impacted me significantly to say the least. I now have a better sense of what real self improvement looks like and it gave me the impetus to seriously start cultivating virtues as necessary for my own happiness and for the happiness of my friends and wife.

2. The Trivium: The Liberal Arts Of Logic, Grammar, And Rhetroic by Sister Miriam Joseph, C.S.C - My entire life as a student, I never once was introduced to formal logic all the while I stopped learning proper grammar after 8th grade. This book is a refresher on grammar, and honestly feels a bit nostalgic. However, it’s not exhaustive on the subject of grammar, and really its point is to set us up for being introduced into the subject of logic. By no means is this book a pager turner, but it’s very thorough on teaching logic, and it’s valuable for that reason alone. This book requires quite a lot of note taking as well as practicing logic exercises in order to become proficient with the material. Luckily, I have found websites that contain exercises for critiquing syllogisms and found it quite fun to do. I have even pulled them out to practice at a Detroit Lions’ game when I felt bored watching the game so it’s safe to say it’s not a dreadful thing to learn. It’s something I will have to read again just because it’s so content-dense but I will say this has been a great recommendation from the guys at Ascend: The Great Books Podcast.

1.The Intellectual Life: Its Spirit, Conditions, Methods by A.G. Sertillanges O.P. - This was by far my favorite book of the year and a great recommendation from Ascend: The Great Books Podcast. Where to start? The primary effect of this book on me was to take the idea of pursuing an intellectual life seriously. This book presents the intellectual life as a specific vocation dedicated to studying the world and theology for the glory of God. For my entire life, education was always presented as being needed to learn skills in order to find a job and thereby become a cog in the machine. This book opened my eyes to the original purpose of a liberal education which was education for its own sake and to improve ourselves. This book is both theoretical when talking about what the intellectual life consists of while also being practical with advice on how to practice. Some of the advice I took to heart is to pursue virtues that will keep you from being distracted from your studies, such as chastity and temperance, and how to properly take and order your notes. It’s a treasure trove and something I will have to come back to again to find more hidden gems.