The Zman was someone who had a large impact on my politics as well as my interest in writing. In terms of crossing the “great divide” as he called it, he is arguably the one who accompanied me and carried me across that vast and treacherous expanse by introducing a wide variety of new topics that absolutely astonished and interested me in his daily writings and weekly show. When it comes to writing today, I try to keep it as pithy and short as his daily articles were (though I must admit I will never come close to his mastery). That is why I was not only shocked, but greatly saddened, upon hearing the news of his early passing, and today encourage all of us to pray for the repose of his soul even if you disagreed with him or never even heard of him.

When it comes to naming and introducing concepts in politics, it needs a short, simple, catchy, and descriptive name. The Zman had many of these, but none so better an example than when talking about “carny politics.” Carny politics is the idea that our politics is utterly dominated by an unserious class of people who are devoid of shame and prefer to seek after 15 minutes of fame, at any cost mind you, instead of seeking and accomplishing substantial goals in politics. They may masquerade as serious statesmen when campaigning for election, but given enough time they show themselves to be clowns who are elected to entertain the masses instead of leading a proper country. Today it may even be the case that these carnies have dropped all pretense of trying to look serious and have just embraced being clowns. If you look at Nancy Mace and Lauren Boebert, you can see that with all their crazy shenanigans that they fit the bill for this perfectly.

But today’s article isn't necessarily about those two. Carny politics applies not only to our elected officials, but even commentators and those we call “influencers” as well. Specifically, there’s a class of influencers who love to play the cartoon Nazi/white supremacist for the media which the Zman consistently took note of. This isn’t new either, it in fact goes back for a long time, and the Zman used David Duke in the 90’s as an example of this where he was brought onto news shows, and even slop tv shows such as Jerry Springer, to play the cartoon white supremacist where he was awarded with the attention he craved while being laughed out of the room. These shows loved it not only for the ridiculousness of it all, but also because it was a cheap and dirty way to paint the right as uneducated hillbillies and racists.

Fast forward to today, and it turns out the media needs someone new to fill in David Duke’s shoes and be their new clown to sick all their hatred and laughter onto, which, as we are finding out, has a large audition list. It seems a lot of people are willing to throw away their dignity and livelihoods for some media attention, a hotdog, and a handshake.

Without naming names, I have in mind a recent example of someone who went on Jubilee that decided to announce to the world he’s a fascist and was quickly and subsequently fired by his employers. Should companies be firing people for their political opinions? Eh maybe not, but we still live in a society where the left will get you fired for having mainstream and normal beliefs, so going well beyond the Overton window with your face and name out there isn’t the best decision to make. But that’s what carny politics is all about. No doubt he’s being rewarded in some way since he got the attention he wanted albeit he may have destroyed his life in the process. At times carny politics may even financially reward him where this particular fellow has raised around $30k so far, but within a few weeks people are going to stop caring and contributing to his fundraiser, and $30k is only going to last someone with bills a year at most, let alone a lifetime. In many ways carny politics is like a gambling addiction where you might strike it rich once if you’re lucky, but the more compelled you are to play, the quicker the losses rack up until you’re broke as a joke and on the streets.

Carny politics is a sign of a decadent and decaying society, and for Zoomers and subsequent generations coming up, the aspiration to be an influencer of any kind is going to entrap many more into the claws of carny politics. It’s going to absolutely need to be treated by us as a form of addiction, and if you or a friend are contemplating joining this circus, delete Twitter and seek help immediately

.