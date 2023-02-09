The era in which we live is marked not only by ignorance but the celebration of it. Worst of all, this ignorance breeds heresy that is waiting around the corner to pounce on us. No doubt we can see a parallel in the Bible when God tells the Prophet Osee that “And there is no knowledge of God in the land.” (Osee 4: 1). Does not this verse apply to the present age quite well? The ignorance of the Catholic faith is leading many of us not only into a pitfall of insanity but also to perdition. In order to avoid this trap for ourselves and rescue our neighbors from such a fate we have an obligation to learn the articles of our faith and hold to them dearly. I firmly believe that what one believes that he acts acts out. If one believes wrong things then he acts wrongly. If one believes insane things then they act insane (I submit as my first piece of evidence the modern gender movement). If one wants to act Catholic then they must know Catholic things and believe it.

At the height of the Protestant Revolution Pope Clement VIII commissioned St Robert Bellarmine to write a catechism to combat the Protestant threat and would be published in 1598. It would go on to receive much Papal approval over the next few centuries due to its accessibility by all people. I would actually start reading this during my graduation ceremony as the ceremony got really boring and kept dragging on and this book would prove to be one of the most informative Catholic books I have read to date and also one of the easiest. Given the current state of catechesis, this book is a very valuable asset for all ages to draw from but most especially for parents to learn the faith more effectively and to pass onto their children. My own experience in learning the Catholic faith before going to a Catholic school in 6th grade was to go once a week to an hour class to learn from volunteers and not to discredit their efforts but I learned really nothing at all. Overall I assume my experience in weekly catechism is typical for a large chunk of Catholics in the US assuming their parents even tried send them to weekly catechism. In this era where it seems many in the hierarchy have abandoned their duty to teach the basics of the faith it is now the onus of the parents to learn the proper faith and pass it onto their children. As Fulton Sheen warned the laity: “Who is going to save our Church? Not our bishops, not our priests and religious. It is up to you, the people. You have the minds, the eyes, and the ears to save the Church. Your mission is to see that your priests act like priests, your bishops act like bishops, and your religious act like religious.”

First lets dive into the topic of St Robert’s Catechism- Christian doctrine. What makes his catechism so readable is he writes in a question and answer format where we the student naturally ask the teacher questions in a logical manner until we exhaust the topic at least according to the attention span of the average reader. For starters we the student will ask what is Christian doctrine? Well in short it is a short summary of what Christ taught and what we must believe. Naturally enough you might ask is there a brief summary of the brief summary of Christ’s Teachings and St Robert actually anticipates this. The student asks next after what is Christian doctrine what are the most important parts of it. There are 4 parts- the Apostle’s Creed, the Our Father, the Ten Commandments, and the Seven Sacraments.

These 4 parts correspond to the theological virtues of faith, hope, and charity. The Apostle’s Creed is what we are supposed to believe and hence relates to faith. The Our Father teaches us how to pray, what to pray for, and gives us the most efficacious means to achieve them. The Ten Commandments correspond to love as it lays down the law on how to properly love God and our neighbors. Finally the Seven Sacraments are the dispensers of these virtues. If you like to learn by analogy then you’re in luck because St Robert will use them throughout his catechism. As St Augustine taught, these parts relate to one another as constructing a house. You first must lay the foundation, build the walls, and finally place the roof on while using tools. For our lives, faith lays the foundation of our Catholic life, hope constructs the walls, charity is the roof over our heads, the Seven Sacraments are the tools that cement them together.