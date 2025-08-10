Introduction

One of the most tiresome spectacles for the right wing is in regards to unnecessary and bickering theological debates that derail our partnerships and coalitions. Don’t get me wrong, theological debates and discussions are important, as a Catholic after all I believe everyone should be Catholic, but there’s a specific time and place for those. I’m not even saying we can’t discuss religion with those in our coalition since at the end of the day every political issue has its origins in religion, but this discourse needs to be very tempered and respectful of one another to be fruitful as well as avoid everyone breaking up the coalition that brings us together. This specific theological debate I have in mind that causes all these issues is more of a banter contest where Protestants and Catholics sling the worst hatreds and insults against one another. These are stupid from a political viewpoint, but also from a theological one since it is not conducive to convincing others to join your sect.

Both parties have their actors who can’t keep it together and often say the most unhinged things imaginable, which just means those of us in our own respective denomination need to police them better to keep the coalition together. For this particular piece, I will take the initiative to police my own side who keeps making a historical argument I find lacking, and in some cases, outright not true. I guess in some ways I will be policing the Protestant side since I will simultaneously be proving another point. In particular, this is about the history of Catholics in early America.

The recent controversy stems from Tucker Carlson’s interview with Charlie Kirk where Tucker makes the what should not be controversial claim that America was founded on the Protestant spirit. A lot of my fellow Catholics began to cope with a lot of bad arguments or ahistorical takes such as that Catholics founded America (when referring to the New World discovery by Christopher Columbus and not the nation we live in) or that the Founders were influenced by Catholic thinkers making it sound like they read St Thomas Aquinas and St Robert Bellarmine. Of course, those claims are asinine, but some of the other claims are somewhat true, but a little misleading such as about how Catholics founded Maryland. We will touch below on this point when time comes, but you need to qualify this a bit since it sounds like you’re saying it was a majority Catholic colony founded on the teachings of the Church, which isn’t true. On the other hand, some Protestants go to the extreme and pretend that Catholics were never here and are foreign invaders. This is equally asinine since Catholics have been here since the founding of Maryland, and as our history has shown, have contributed much to our country as can be seen in the War of Independence as seen in the fighting regiments as well as the illustrious Charles Carroll. Catholic Heritage Americans might not have been a large group, but they have shown equal valor and patriotism fighting alongside Protestants for our nation. I hope that the lesson here at the end of all this, besides learning the actual history of Catholics in early America, is that we are stuck with one another. So either we get along and work together, or learn to shut up enough to work together since we are all that we have in this fight against the left.

My guide to this will be Fr. Charles Connor’s Pioneer Priests and Makeshift Altars: The History of Catholicism in the Thirteen Colonies. As an aside, it’s a very well written history book that even Protestants can appreciate without feeling too defensive of their doctrines. I feel like the best way to approach this topic is the Vladimir Putin way. Therefore, we must start our story first with a little context before discussing Catholics in America. Over a million years ago, a group of apes with humanoid-like features discovered an alien monolith out in the savannahs of Africa which imbibed them with… wait, that’s too far back.

The Protestant Revolution

We will start our story with King Henry (1491-1547) and his reign over England from 1509 to his death in 1547. We start here because America was the child of England, and without England, there would never have been an America that we call our nation. Just as a child will be raised with the beliefs and values of their parents, so was America raised with English values and beliefs which very much included a hostility and fear of Catholicism. This will be the central theme when understanding and studying Catholics in early America.

England, like the rest of Western Europe, had been Catholic for well over a thousand years at this point, and in particular England was a very devout, Catholic nation, such that it was nicknamed the “land of saints.” Just about 8 years into the reign of King Henry, Europe would be irrevocably divided with the start of the Protestant Revolution when Martin Luther (1483-1546) glued his 95 Theses to the cathedral door in 1517. (If you want everyone to hate you, make sure to correct them that Luther didn’t actually nail his 95 Theses, but glued them instead.)

Before King Henry broke away from Rome and transformed England into another major geographic center for the Revolution, the Revolution would become entrenched in 3 main sites: Wittenberg, Germany; Basel, Switzerland; and Geneva, Switzerland. Calvinism would originate in Geneva, Switzerland, with the teachings and writings of John Calvin (1509-1564), and this particular branch would have profound influence in our story of the United States, on par with, or even eclipsing, the influence of the Anglican Church which was the official Church of England and the Crown.

Calvinism was very successful in its spread throughout Europe and into America for a few reasons. Compared to Lutheranism, Calvinism was much more missionary oriented, and was able to spread to France, the Low Countries, England, and ultimately through England into the Thirteen Colonies during their foundations. Calvinism also had its own unique model for organizing the church as well as the state based on the structure from Geneva. It was a coherent model as Fr Connor calls it, that combined doctrine and method that was able to take control of governments. This model was easily replicable for followers of Calvinism throughout Europe and the New World when the Puritans settled New England. Likewise, another important factor in Calvinism’s success was how many viewed it as much more reformed than Lutheranism because it went beyond reforming the Church by introducing a whole new model for organization. With this in mind, Calvinism in Geneva and later communities would become more militant and fervent in their beliefs, especially in terms of spreading them. Eventually, Calvinism would arrive in England and give rise to English Puritanism when the Marian Exiles returned to England upon the death of Mary in 1558.

Despite all their differences in theology and their geographical spread, it is important to realize they were united on many key points of doctrine as captured in the solaes, such as by faith alone and by scripture alone. However, there was another key point of doctrine that is often forgotten, and that is the anti-Catholicism espoused by all the Protestant sects that would carry into England and then into the New World.

England Breaks From The Faith

It is a peculiar fact of history that England’s descent into protestantism wasn’t necessarily because of theological differences with the Papacy, but because of King Henry’s personal life. In fact, King Henry was an orthodox Catholic ruler before his fall from grace, and he even wrote a book defending the Catholic teachings of the sacraments against Luther in 1521. Pope Leo X (1475-1521) was pleased enough with this work that he awarded the title of “Defender of the Faith” to King Henry after the work’s publication. While some bad theology was used to justify what King Henry was going to do, the real cause of all of this was his attempt to continue to remarry until he had a son. This, of course, doesn’t mean there was not discontent with the Church amongst many in England, and Fr. Connor mentions some precursors to this final break with Rome to demonstrate how King Henry was able to get support for his actions amongst the masses who were influenced by the works of John Wycliffe (1328-1384) and William Tyndall (1493-1536).

This whole spectacle begins with King Henry’s marriage to Catherine of Aragon (1485-1536). Catherine was born in Spain to none other than the great Queen Isabella I of Castile (1451-1501) and King Ferdinand II of Aragon (1452-1516), the power couple that united Spain, finished the Reconquista, as well as funded Columbus's voyages which subsequently discovered the New World. Originally, she was married off to King Henry’s brother, Arthur, Prince of Wales (1486-1502), who was the heir apparent until his untimely death. In order to maintain an alliance between Spain and England, King Henry was betrothed to Catherine just five months after the death of his older brother even though Henry was just a boy of 12 years old.

From their wedding day in 1509 until their eventual divorce in 1533, the couple would have 3 sons and 3 daughters, but tragedy after tragedy would strike, leaving only one daughter to survive into adulthood- the future Queen Mary (1516-1558). Frustrated with a lack of a male heir, threatened with the extinction of the Tudor line, and afraid of the possibility of civil unrest or even civil war if a woman would succeed him, King Henry grew dissatisfied with Queen Catherine and began looking for a replacement bride. Somewhere between 1522-1527, King Henry fell in love with Anne Boleyn (1501-1536), and by 1527 Henry had decided to appeal to Rome to obtain an annulment from his marriage in order to marry Anne.

In order to convince Rome to declare his marriage to Catherine was invalid from the start, he came up with the argument of “the curse of Levitius” which means that a man who marries his widowed sister-in-law will never bear children. Originally, in order for Henry to have married Catherine, the couple required a dispensation from the pope since it was forbidden for a man to marry his brother’s widowed wife which would have had the impediment of affinity attached to the union. Catherine testified that Arthur and her had never actually consummated the marriage in their 5 months together which was enough for the pope to grant the dispensation. Henry had now challenged the validity of this dispensation, and Pope Clement VII (1478-1534) went on to order Cardinal Wolsey (1473-1530) and Cardinal Campeggio (1474-1539) to set up an ecclesiastical court to investigate the matter. Further, he requested a dispensation for any kind of marriage, even one that would have had affinity in the first degree attached to it, if the pope would grant the annulment. This should tell you all you need to know about his supposed conscience bothering him about his first marriage. After endless stalling, and despite the incessant diplomacy of Cardinal Wolsey, the pope would eventually refuse to grant the annulment since there was no grounds to base it upon. Henry’s marriage to Catherine was declared valid and he was stuck with her… unless he decided to break with Rome.

Wolsey suffered heavily for his failures here, and would be forsaken by the king and court. From then on, King Henry would turn to Thomas Cromwell (1485-1540) and Archbishop Thomas Cranmer (1489-1556) to navigate the issue. Thomas Cranmer would suggest in 1529 that the king “consult” the universities of Europe about the matter, except those in the Holy Roman Empire since they were sympathetic to Catherine, and through bribes and pressure was able to find a favorable answer. With the opinions of the learned in hand, he convoked Parliament to gain sympathy for his annulment and eventually next marriage. At the same time, Cromwell had suggested a policy of throwing off the supremacy of the papacy.

The first large blow came in 1531 when King Henry accused the clergy of England of violating the acts of praemunire. The praemunire were laws passed in 1323 while King Richard II (1367-1400) reigned, which were meant to limit the power of the papacy in England. The Convocation of Canterbury in 1531 would inform the clergy that they could obtain a pardon for violating the praemunire by paying a sum of 100,000 pounds as well as by submitting to and acknowledging King Henry as “Protector and Supreme Head of the Church of England.” Despite this and other efforts by the King, Rome continued to hold out on granting the annulment which led to further retaliation by King Henry. In 1533, the King went ahead and married Anne Boleyn, and with Cranmer consecrated as archbishop just a few months later, he declared Henry’s former marriage invalid and the new one as valid. Later in that same year, the newly married couple would have their first daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603). At the same time, Parliament would pass laws forbidding any and all appeals to Rome. With no other choice, Pope Clement VII was forced to excommunicate the renegade king.

By the following year, the breach between Rome and England was intensified as the king and Parliament went into overdrive. Payments to Rome such as Peter’s Pence were abolished. A new act of succession was passed that required an oath be taken to not only accept Anne’s children as the legitimate successors of Henry, but accept that Henry’s marriage to Catherine was invalid. The result of this was that good men like St John Fisher (1469-1535), bishop of Rochester, and St Thomas More (1478-1535), former Lord Chancellor for King Henry, would be imprisoned in the Tower of London and subsequently martyred for the faith. In November of 1534, the break would be final when Parliament passed the 1534 Act of Supremacy, declaring that the King of England was the head of the Church of England. Rome and England were officially divorced.

King Henry’s Persecution

The persecution of the Church would ramp up with the schemes of Cromwell, who was now the vicar-general and ruled the English Church, influencing the king. Cromwell was both the one behind convincing Henry to declare himself the head of the English Church as well as trying St Thomas More which led to his martyrdom in the Tower of London in 1535. His next attack on the Catholic Church would take place with the plundering of the monasteries. This was done partly as a quick and dirty way for the king to enrich himself, but also out of a fear of the monasteries who were feared to be a great bulwark for the papacy. Cromwell’s henchmen were sent to visit monasteries and create reports of their conditions. While no doubt there was corruption in some of them, the reports were greatly exaggerated and made no distinction between the larger monasteries, where actual cases of vice could have been found in, or smaller monasteries where these charges of vice and corruption were even more unlikely.

These “visitations” started in the summer of 1535 and were accompanied by the following three types of preachers: “railers,” who accused the religious of being hypocrites; “preachers,” who wanted to convince the populace that the monks were making the land they used unprofitable; and there was another group who promised that the confiscations of these lands would mean the king would never need to tax the populace again. By the time this was all presented to Parliament, Parliament reluctantly passed the laws first suppressing the larger monasteries. By 1539, Parliament would finish the job by passing the last acts to close and suppress the smaller religious houses. Any resistance to this would become futile and either fizzle out or be crushed. Many of the faithful, either from realizing the promises of themselves being able to reap the benefits from the liquidation of the monasteries was an utter lie, or from a genuine desire to save the monasteries and religious from wanton destruction, would lead to popular uprisings taking place in 1536 in Northern England known as “Pilgrims of Grace.” However, being peasants and geographically spread out, Henry VIII was able to crush them. All in all, this massive assault on the Church would expel around 8,000 religious from their homes in the monasteries as well as leave about ten times that number left adrift who either depended on, or worked for, the monasteries.

King Henry’s personal life by this point would become very turbulent, and he would go on his famous marriage spree by this point. Anne Boleyn would only be able to give birth successfully to Elizabeth I who would go on to survive and succeed Mary I. Frustrated with his lack of a male heir, he quickly accused Anne of adultery and incest which earned her capital punishment. Henry moved onto his next marriage to Jane Seymour (1508-1537) who successfully gave Henry a legitimate male heir. Edward VI (1537-1553) would be King Henry’s successor, but it would cost the life of Jane Seymour who would die just two weeks after the birth of Edward from birth complications. Henry would go onto marry a few more times, but that is not relevant for the rest of our narration. Henry died in 1547, and was quickly succeeded by his son, Edward VI. Edward was crowned king at the young age of just 9 years old, and would unfortunately pass at the age of 15 in 1553. With no male heir other than Edward, the throne would now have to pass to Henry’s daughters

England Under Mary And Elizabeth

Even thought Edward was a mere boy when he ruled, the persecution of the Church continued since the boy was placed under the watch and control of an office protector and council who would go on to pass the 1549 Act of Conformity which outlawed the traditional Catholic Mass as well as required the use of the Book of Common Prayer. Yet, there was brief respite for Catholics when Mary was able to assume the throne and stop the attempts by others to establish Lady Jane Grey (1537-1554) as successor of Edward.

Quickly, she was able to establish her authority and went to task to restore Catholicism in England. Immediately, she restored Catholic bishops deprived of their sees from Henry’s reign while ousting the Protestant ones from power. Other officials such as Cranmer were arrested for their roles in the persecutions of the Church, and Cranmer would eventually be burned at the stake. Likewise, all anti-Catholic laws passed by Parliament were repealed. Her next move was to marry King Phillip II (1527-1598) of Spain, yet this would be one of her many personal and political mistakes. On a personal level, Phillip did not reciprocate the love she gave him and would abandon her once he realized she would never bear him an heir, he was merely in it for an alliance. Politically, the union was unpopular and led to rebellions in England that had to be put down.

Cardinal Reginald Pole (1500-1558) would be allowed to set foot back on his native soil after over two decades of being exiled. Cardinal Pole was one of the earliest objectors to Henry’s schemes which resulted in his exile. Now, he was the legate responsible for reconciling England and Rome, and he would be the one to pronounce the absolution upon all of England after the 1555 Act of Repeal was passed which reconciled the English nation to Catholicism. At the same time the infamous part of her reign began with the execution of many leading Protestants for heresy that ended with a total of 287 executions at the end of her reign, including Cranmer. Despite that this decision weighed heavily upon her, and that her advisors and herself felt that they had no other way in order to restore the public order after the revolution that rocked England, she will forever be remembered as “Bloody Mary.” By 1558, the Queen passed peacefully, and it appeared England was once again Catholic… for now.

It was now turn for Elizabeth to ascend the English throne, and Elizabeth and her supporters were bidding their time to restore Protestantism to England. Elizabeth assumed the throne in November 1558 and forced the timid and meek Archbishop Nicholas Heath (1501-1578), successor of Cardinal Pole as well as the last Catholic archbishop of York, to proclaim her as queen to Parliament. By the end of that year 1558, Elizabeth proclaimed all preaching and teachings contrary to the monarchy must be abandoned which began the process leading towards permanent severance from Rome.

She was very strong willed about this matter, and would from the start of her reign begin her quarreling with the Catholic bishops of England and Rome. For example, she would get up and leave during Christmas Mass after the Gospel was read because the bishop refused her order to not elevate the host at the consecration. By January 1559, she wasted no time in formally severing ties with Rome when she opened Parliament. By May of that year, Elizabeth stamped her approval on the 1559 Act of Uniformity and Supremacy which established Protestantism as the faith of England as well as the form of worship the Church of England uses to this day while simultaneously declaring that the monarch of England was the supreme governor of the Church of England. To accomplish all of this, other provisions were added in the bill which included the banning of the Catholic Mass, the reestablishment of the 1552 Book of Common Prayer and the order of service it mandates, that everyone was required to attend service on Sunday and other holy days on pain of being fined, and various punishments for the clergy who were non compliant with following the Book of Common Prayer. It must be noted that while these are obviously harsh and immoral measures from the Catholic view point, Elizabeth was neither a Puritan or Calvinist, and was seeking a middle ground to placate both sides into joining the English Church to provide stability to her kingdom. England would now never return to Rome, and she cast her lot with Protestantism to this day.

Pope Pius IV (1499-1565) would try his best to convince Elizabeth to return England to the Church, but his letters written to her were ignored and his Apostolic Nuncio was denied entry into England in 1560. Despite his incessant efforts, Elizabeth would continue to escalate and intensify her persecution of the Church as we see in 1563 where the penalty for not following the Act of Supremacy was now death since it was declared to be treason. By the end of her reign in 1603, around 189 Catholics were put to death with 128 of them being priests. Pope St Pius V (1504-1572) was made pope in 1566, and by this point had no other choice other than to excommunicate Elizabeth in 1570 with his famous bull Regnans in excelsis. Further and even more significantly, his papal bull declared that she had been deposed and absolved English Catholics of any allegiance they owed to her.

Catholic life under Elizabeth was risky, and the faithful were forced underground, but things could have been worse where the Church could have completely been stamped out. The Church was able to survive because the penal laws were intermittently enforced, and even then its ability to be enforced would vary depending on the region one was in. There was also the issue that the distinction between Catholic and non-Catholic was not completely cemented by then, so telling who was a true Anglican and who was a true Catholic was very difficult. Could it have been worse? Sure, if by “worse” we mean they were able to get to the point of kicking the Church completely out of England. Priests at this time were forced to conceal their identity by dressing in the clothes of the common lay person, and in order for the faithful to hear Mass, they would have to gather in secret in various manors throughout England. In one particular instance, a bishop would have to say Mass in an inn while the faithful were given pipes and beer to conceal the true nature of why they were gathered there. Any public manifestation of the faith had to be concealed or abandoned due to the risk.

James I: The Gunpowder Plot and Colonization

Elizabeth would pass in 1603. The throne would then pass to James I (1566-1625), who was the son of Mary, Queen of Scots (1542-1587), which made him the great-great-grandson of Henry VII (1457-1509). James’s ascension to the English throne would mark the end of the Tudor dynasty and the beginning of the Stuart dynasty.

James’s wife was a secret Catholic, and he had appeared anxious to avoid any more conflicts and controversy with Rome, but just like Elizabeth, he would find that both a small minority of Catholics on the continent as well as in England would agitate for trouble, all in vain attempts to revert England back to Catholicism. While most English Catholics preferred the status quo to the alternative of England being conquered by the French or Spanish, the small minority advocating for armed conflict would weigh down on the minds of the monarchs, inviting upon all Catholics suspicions of disloyalty and further penal laws.

Despite appearing to wish to avoid more conflict with Rome, James was still a Protestant and would admit to hating Catholicism in a speech given to Parliament in 1604. Just days later, he expelled all Catholic priests and Jesuits from England. This was an obvious let down for many Catholics at the time, but while many accepted that status quo, others felt they needed to resort to drastic measures. The worst of this occurred in 1605 with the failed Gunpowder Plot, and it would have long-lasting consequences, even into the colonies. The plot was to take place on November 5, 1605, and it involved placing large amounts of gunpowder under Parliament, which not only would have killed all of Parliament, but even James himself. That was the first half of the plot. Once they accomplished their dastardly deed, they would then kidnap Elizabeth, the nine-year-old daughter of James, and install her as their puppet queen. However, due to one of the conspirators trying to warn one of their friends not to attend Parliament’s opening sessions via a letter, the plot was quickly foiled and Guy Fawkes (15701606) was caught in the cellar with the gunpowder while carrying fuses and matches. After extensive torturing, Guy Fawkes would rat out the rest of his conspirators, and they would all be put to death once caught. As one would expect, James and Parliament were not particularly happy with that whole affair, and anti-Catholic legislation would quickly pass including an updated oath of allegiance and restrictions on the movement of Catholics.

While many Catholics felt their hopes were yet again dashed and that things were looking bleak on the horizon, the reign of James would inadvertently offer a hope for Catholics seeking freedom that many did not see, nor realize, at the time. The colonization of the East Coast began under James with the first successful colony being Jamestown in Virginia in 1607. In 1620, the famed Pilgrims would embark on their voyage on the Mayflower, which would found Plymouth Colony. Under James, the seeds of the American people were being planted, and a new era in history was being enacted. However, Catholics would not take advantage of this opportunity under James.

James would die in 1625, and the crown would pass to his ill-fated son, Charles I (1600-1649). It was under his reign that Catholics would get a respite. Charles would be more sympathetic to Catholics due to his wife, Henrietta Maria (1609-1669), but this sympathy would also make many enemies in Parliament, contributing to his eventual downfall in 1649. Despite how things would end for Charles, things would get better for Catholics up until then, especially because of his friendship with George Calvert (1580-1632). We will end things here for now, because we are finally on the cusp of the founding of Maryland.

