One of the most monumental and game changing events in modern politics was Elon Musk buying Twitter and subsequently rebranding it to “X” (though I still call it “Twitter” since as the conservative I am, I embrace tradition and reject modern errors). Despite the many complaints we may have with the platform and the flaws we find with Elon, and believe me that there are many flaws, his seizure of Twitter had significantly improved the right’s ability to freely discuss controversial and interesting topics that just a year ago would land you in “Twitter jail”, or worse, with the doxxing and subsequent ruination of your life. Has Elon solved all of these issues? Well, not all of it, but things have improved a lot despite the flaws of Elon, and I rather take improvement over stagnation or even diminishment. At the time, many had predicted that Elon’s acquisition was going to lead to an internet wide reduction in censorship, and I got behind that thesis. However, today there’s a storm brewing that’s threatening the right’s ability to use the internet safely, freely, and effectively. This threat is coming from not only governments seeking to impose draconian measures to combat the right, but also from companies themselves who are either bullied into it, or willing participants. Worse, it’s all a scam being done in the name of protecting the children to lull the more gullible amongst us into compliance. But just remember, these are all the same people who have lied to us for years now, even when it had the most disastrous consequences, and even though they know that we know they were lying then and lying now, they’re still going to lie to us.

Today we will first talk about a new feature YouTube is going to implement to “protect” teenagers and children by “shielding” them from inappropriate and other adult content. This will be implemented by an AI feature that’s going to guess the user’s age based on the content they watch. Of course we can immediately come up with hundreds of ways and scenarios where the AI is going to inevitably screw up and lock someone out from the content they want to watch, so how is YouTube/Google going to remedy this? Well it’s quite convenient for the powers that be, you simply upload your government ID, credit card, or selfie!

Now this is all bogus for a few reasons. YouTube already has a function where parents can set it into kid mode and lock the content down. If you cared about teenagers, YouTube could make a similar function that ties all devices on a phone plan or Apple account to the parent who can only approve changes to what content is shown that a teen couldn’t access. Second, they could actually crack down on content marketed to kids that’s clearly brain rot or full of sexual misbehavior/degeneracy. H3H3 once did a famous video exposing the crazy and degenerate content that’s marketed as “kid friendly”, and a simple search on YouTube for “pregnant Spider-Man” shows that YouTube hasn’t cleaned their act up.

But what really gives up this charade is that YouTube and Google already know who you are. They already have your email as is, which connects your phone number to it, and let’s be real your email already includes your name to begin with, and that’s on top of the fact they are surveilling all your internet activity enough to be able to cater advertisements based on one off hand Google search for an obscure product. Even then, your data is already collected by other websites and companies and shared with one another anyway. They have a profile of you built, and if they don’t already have your name and face, they for sure know next to almost everything else about you. So what’s the point of this? In my opinion, it’s obviously further data mining but also a form of intimidation. The ID will top off the profile they have built of you, but more importantly it’ll be used to 100% tie you to content that is politically incorrect for a lack of a better phrase, and we know what happens when the public is told you’re an avid listener of your favorite right wing content creator. At the same time, it’s going to deter the many newcomers to the right from following right wing content because they are afraid of their information being weaponized against them. When they say they’re doing this to “protect the kids”, it’s to protect them from our ideas.

In a similar manner, the UK has passed the Online Safety Act which mandates ID verification for websites that have inappropriate content such as pornography websites. Many conservatives and others on the right might not find issue with such a law at first glance, and may advocate for it here. I for one do like the idea of a law that does require others to upload their IDs if they want to access pornography as it is a work around way to effectively ban pornography for all ages, and I support conservative states in the US that have already done so. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves since there’s an important distinction and in turn lesson here for effective politics. The reason I do not support this particular law is because who’s behind it and likewise who will interpret and enforce it.

There’s an oblivious mindset amongst many on the right that just by passing a law, you solve the issue you are addressing. Many assume also that a law can be neutral, and if they don’t necessarily believe it, many act like that the law is an entity that will take care of itself and do all the work of enforcement. The truth is that laws are abstract things that only exist in the physical world when we follow their dictates and perform the prescribed actions by them. That is why at the end of the day, every law is going to be enforced differently because it depends on who interprets what the law is and what their motives are.

The UK is a draconian government, and it certainly is going to use this law in a very broad and overreaching manner to crush any dissent amongst the right. You may reply that the law is strictly for pornography, but you’re wrong. Their own website includes a list of prohibited items under the act which includes “racially or religiously aggravated public offenses.” If you have followed UK news since 2017, you’ll see that this is an extremely broad category and will basically be anyone who is against what the left wants. And in a similar manner above with YouTube, the government wants you to foolishly connect your ID to the things you’ve said or looked up online so they can easily throw you in jail for hate speech violations. It’s intimidation for those who want to discover the right, and for those who have crossed the great divide, it’s now an all but certain jail sentence.

The lesson here is simple: we have to win and not fall for these liars. Many libertarians and those who are cowardly on the right will counter that any power we give ourselves will be used against us, but this nonsensical answer has not only not allowed social problems to accumulate, it has allowed the left to continue to accrue power and weaponize the law against us. There are real social problems such as the spread of pornography across the internet that affects not only children, but has become addictions for adults. We should not be afraid to use power to curb these societal ills, but the only way for it to be effective and not bite us in the ass is for us to be the ones in charge of enforcing these laws. Ultimately these two examples are going to be large threats to our freedom, not because trying to ban pornography or restrict inappropriate content towards children is bad, but because the people behind it have other intentions and will go unchallenged with how they enforce it. Earlier I mentioned that many including myself hoped that the freedom of the internet would

Improve following Elon buying Twitter. I still cling to this, but where I went wrong is that I assumed it would always be linear growth. Turns out we haven’t resolved our political issues yet, and in order to free ourselves online we have to continue to win or be subjugated by YouTube, Google, and the left in charge of our government.

Sources