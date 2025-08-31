Labor Day is one of those weird American holidays that is now just an excuse for a three day weekend in modern America. The most significant thing that Americans associate with the holiday is that it is the unofficial start of the fall season. In many ways it resembles Memorial Day, where the original, sacred meaning has now been replaced as an excuse to get drunk at the beach because it’s the beginning of summer. The tragedy of Memorial Day’s bastardization is pretty self-explanatory, but for Labor Day it seems to be a bit perplexing as to why we should care, especially for those of us on the right. It sounds like some commie gobedlygook. Simply put, if the new right is going to have success and repudiate the errors of the old right as well as combat the newest threats to our civilization, we must initiate a change in attitudes about the American worker which can be greatly amplified by embracing Labor Day.

The greatest threat to America and Europe is the danger of mass migration. We know the main motivation behind it is to demographically replace/ethnically cleanse the native inhabitants due to a hatred for our people or out of a sense of guilt, but there is an economic component to it that we see played out in the recent tragedies of the Indian truck driver in Florida or the H-1B debates. The businessman is very complicit in this scheme, and while many may not hate their countrymen or think that they are contributing to this demographic replacement, they are in lockstep with those behind it because they benefit financially in the short term. From their point of view, they are saving money because of any combination of the following: the foreigner is willing to work for less (a lot less), they will work slave labor hours, that they are just as qualified as the American (ignoring that the credentials can be faked back in their home countries), or that the businessman is willing to sacrifice quality to pursue quantity. This equation works out to the businessman benefiting in the short term while those advocating for demographic replacement will continue to get closer and closer to their goal, but the American worker gets the short end of the stick since either they lose their jobs to foreigners, must work for lower wages, or work longer and harder hours in continuingly worse conditions.

Another victim of this current nefarious scheme that is starting to be discussed, but not enough, is the college graduate who cannot find a job. Many of the older generation don’t want to acknowledge the reality of the current situation, and will do everything possible to refuse any kind of sympathy or understanding for how bad the climate is for the young. Every child from their youngest years is told they must go to college if they want to be successful and have a shot at the middle class or possibly upper class lifestyle, so when they turn 18 they sign on the dotted lines to take on enormous debt to pursue a degree that they’ve been told will guarantee them a job. However, as many are now finding out, the jobs are just not there because they’ve been given to others. There are many reasons for this, but the most glaring and relevant is that our system now prioritizes bringing in any and everyone who will work for less and work more and more hours for no benefit. The H-1B debates that Vivek accidentally started brought this to the forefront, and now there’s not putting the genie back in the bottle so to speak. The new American system is now based on tricking our young into endless debt while withholding from them the jobs they have promised them. The American worker continues to get the bad end of the bargain and have all their wealth drained while the elites siphon off the wealth to reward their patrons.

What made Trump’s victory possible in 2016 and 2024 was the appeal to middle class whites, the working class, the ones who are the target of the demographic replacement of America, and the ones whose wealth and employment are being burnt away to fund the elites and their beneficiaries. These people are not an abstract statistical data point either, they are you and me. Any future electoral success for the successors of Trump will need to continue to appeal to and patronage their needs, or else the right will revert back to the years of the Bush and McCain GOP that willingly leached off these people in order to appease the businessman and inadvertently contribute to the replacement of Americans. The middle class has great discontent and rightfully so. Their ability to provide for themselves and their family in the present and future is tied to our ability to be successful electorally as well as halt mass immigration.

An embrace of Labor Day by the right will not be our secret weapon, but it will be one tool of many for shifting attitudes. For one it will signal to college grads and those in the middle who are initially hesitant to cast a vote for the right that we will take their needs seriously. It will also put pressure on those who still cling to the old mindset that they better conform or we will brand them as traitors to not only the right, but America as well. The old right has always had the attitude that the American worker was expendable and that what matters is the businessman continues to make the profit. The new right will have to exalt the American worker as integral to the health of America. A final attitude that we can focus on combatting with this shift is the general retort of “you think you’re entitled to these jobs?”, a personal favorite of many of the older generations when the young complain there are no jobs. Our response will be “yes, Americans are entitled to jobs in America.” For our constituents in the middle class, there will be no more compromise, and they will be guaranteed the same lifestyle or better that previous generations have enjoyed before selling them out. The right will have to reject all the nonsensical advice about moving to the middle of nowhere for a dead end job or finding work as a Panda Express manager to make ends meet. Anyone who still promotes these ideas must be treated as hostile and laughed out of the room in order to force them to conform to the new right.

Our message going forward must be that there is no worker like the American worker and that we will no longer stand for leeching off their wealth and reducing them to a serf class. Our success and continuing health of America is tied to this class’s ability to be able to make a decent living as all previous generations were able to. Labor Day will have to become rebranded as a right wing holiday where all Americans and those living here associate the right with promoting the interests of the American worker. Labor Day will be to celebrate the American worker, and we want everyone to know that the right stands for them.