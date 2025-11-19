I frequently complain about how bad Twitter/X discourse is, but you do have to admit that despite all the daily atrocities against our psyches, there have been times that the platform has facilitated fruitful and meaningful exchanges. Too bad we aren’t going to talk about any of that today. Instead, we are going to focus on where the discourse goes wrong. I should clarify we aren’t actually going to focus on the generic slop the masses put out there, but instead we will try to be serious and focus on analyzing various political discourses that happen daily on Twitter. Am I seriously going from 10,000 word articles on niche historical topics to the equivalent of a WatchMojo top ten (in this case, five) list? Sadly yes, but please read the rest of this post in the WatchMojo lady’s voice.

So what exactly is my criteria for assembling a top five list of the worst political discourses on Twitter? Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with whether or not the topic is meaningless. All of them are actually important and worth having the correct stance on. What I mean here by “worst” is that the discourse is not worth pursuing with the other side anymore. The purpose of discourse is to convince others of your arguments and/or discover the truth from interacting with their perspectives. All of the following examples have broken down into shouting matches with the opposition that there is no way to convince them. At the same time, we have hashed them out so many times already that we have nothing left to learn. We also need to add to our criteria that these arguments descend into berating one another and involving other forms of nastiness/toxicness that leave us frustrated and angry for the rest of the day. Extra consideration is given if it personally gets me really annoyed.

These arguments are useless and unwinnable when it’s about trying to win over the other side. Obviously, that’s never going to happen in our radically polar society. This is why I find this important since I think you’re just wasting your time trying to convert your opponents in these debates. I still recommend participating in these, not to win the opponents over, but to win over the fence sitters since there is a chance with bringing them to our side. But due to time constraints, I recommend a different approach to winning these types over.

Instead of rehashing this whole debate and taking them by their hand to walk them through everything, we are better off creating social pressure to get them to conform. Most people believe what they believe because society tells them to, not because they started from first principles and went through a radical, rigorous, and grueling course of self examination to arrive at the truth. We are better off using mockery of the opponent’s position to convince the fence sitters that it is socially unacceptable to hold these contrary beliefs. At the same time, by no longer trying to engage with the opponents in the traditional manner and instead letting them show to the world how deluded they are, we are taking a quiver out of their arrows so to speak by delegitimizing their positions. By engaging with them earnestly, we legitimize their position by treating their ideas as worth considering.

Honorable Mention: Is America’s Future Going to be Catholic or Protestant?

Alright it’s more like a top six list, but we will treat this as an honorable mention because top five sounds better. To be honest, this one gets me personally more upset than the others because of just how dumb all of you sound. Let it be known that if I had the ability to, I would reach through your phone screen and strangle you for participating in this debate. This debate is on whether or not America will be a Catholic or Protestant nation in the future, and the reason I hate it so much is that it’s just two sides larping about how strong they wish their side actually is. You see Catholics guilty of this when they say that they are going to replace the Statue of Liberty with a statue of the Virgin Mary and establish a based Catholic monarchy. You see Protestants guilty of this when they threaten to outlaw popery, proclaim Catholics do not belong in America, and that they are going to kick out every Catholic from the country. Worse, this whole discourse is just our guys rage baiting each other with cliche apologetics and memes where most of it seems to be for clicks instead of a genuine hope to convert their friends to what they think is the correct interpretation of Christianity.

Well guess what guys? None of our denominations are in a healthy state, let alone do they have any ability whatsoever to take over the country. This debate is not only a waste of time, it’s harmful for the right because it results in us burning bridges with each other for a fantasy of grandeur that none of our denominations possess. Really, the right answer to this is accepting that when we win, we are going to have to have a Christian society that is tolerant of all forms while agreeing on a bare minimum of certain fundamentals. I am not saying this as an ecumenist, I’m a Catholic after all, I am recommending this as an act of prudence in order for all of us to live in harmony and move forward as a coalition. America right now is a godless and degenerate society, literally any kind of Christian influence is better than having none at all. Those are your options, and when you see our guys engaging in that, remind them of this (as well as how stupid they sound).

#5. Pull Yourself up by Your Bootstraps!

This conversation comes in my different forms. Sometimes it’s in regards to buying homes. Other times it’s in regards to finding a job. Regardless of what the conversation is about, it always ends with “have you tried giving up the avocado toast?” or “have you tried not having a cell phone in 2025?”

I am talking about any kind of conversation with the militant Twitter Boomer/Gen Xer that revolves around the challenges that today’s youth deal with, whether that be the high price of homes, the lack of jobs available, the cost of college, or even the modern dating scene (more down below on that one). The problem with this discourse is these older guys online simply just hate our generation and could care less if we are struggling. If you want the perfect example of discourse that goes nowhere, this is the number one example.

What we find ourselves arguing with is what has been labeled “Boomer Populism” by Scott Greer. The militant Boomers and Gen Xers in these situations are a voting block that cares solely about their interests above that of their children and future grandchildren. Today we see it taking on a new form in regards to the elimination of property taxes which will benefit them by shifting the entire tax burden onto the youth.

If you’re trying to have this conversation to convince them of the unique plight of the modern youth or even trying to fish for sympathy from the militant geriatrics, well good luck because you’re not getting any. They might be the most obstinate opponents online because this conversation revolves around them having to make political and economic sacrifices, and most of them will not give that up. To a certain extent, you can understand why some who are dependent on social security while being in their late retirements are weary of giving up some of these entitlements, but for others it’s inexcusable for them to be looting the treasury in order to go on non stop vacations as well as also buy a second rental home.

There’s no point in trying to convince this group, and if you’re trying to get sympathy from them then just stop because you won’t get it as well as it’s unbecoming of us to do so as men. What needs to be opposed is this voting block continuing to make conditions harder on future generations so they can materially benefit. Luckily for us, this group is beyond absurd and nasty online, where all you need is to get them to show off their true colors and wait for them to insult the youth, and then plaster that online for the fence sitters to come our way.

#4. Americans (Whites) don’t have a Culture

This one is pretty self-explanatory as to what it’s about. Usually it’s minorities and Black militants saying that White Americans don’t have any culture or that we stole all of our culture from them. Sometimes it’s self-hating Whites who make these absurd arguments. It’s absurd because our culture is everywhere and these people don’t see it because 1. They’re like fish swimming in water 2. They just hate Whites. Surprisingly, the Europeans like to chime in because they have little brother syndrome and don’t actually understand what Americans mean by “White”.

This conversation matters because many Whites fall for it and begin to self-loathe or believe our culture has stolen everything from others. A people that believe this will disintegrate, so it’s important to not let others fall for this malarkey. When approaching this debate, it’s important to just mock these opponents and let them make fools of themselves (which is VERY easy for them to do).

When the European chimes in, you’re more likely to have a fruitful conversation with them if you keep it focused on 1. Americans use “White” to refer to all European descendants here 2. The other side can’t and won’t distinguish between American Whites and European Europeans 3. We are the heirs of Europe and have the same heritage. To be honest, it doesn’t matter too much that we have the Europeans on our side here other than we want them to be aware that the same thing is plaguing them as well. If they are just militant and wanting to fight, remind them who’s in charge and move on.

#3. You don’t need to go to College, My Cousin’s a Plumber and He…

This is somewhat of a variation of the conversations with Twitter Boomers above, but it also involves a lot of younger people who have fallen for it. This is all in the context of the massive amount of debt that the young have to take on now to just get a degree in order to qualify for most jobs today. I particularly hate this debate because 1. It lies about the attractiveness of blue collar jobs 2. It’s ceding the best and most important jobs to the left 3. It encourages and accepts a deterioration of the living standards of the youth.

Obviously, if you don’t want to go to college and feel working with your hands is better for you, then by all means do that. The problem is that the opponents in this debate outright lie about guys being able to make 6 figures a year while ignoring the wear and tear you will put on your body. Worse, it encourages young White men, the ones this conversation revolves around since they are finding themselves being discriminated against in job hiring and college admissions, to just accept blatant discrimination and be ousted out of the job market. The guys being kicked out of the job market and told to just be plumbers, or worse, Panda Express managers, are usually our guys, so now we are going to let the left be our future doctors, engineers, and lawyers while we do their toilets. At the same time, if you want to enter the upper middle class or even the upper class socially and financially, you will need to go to college for a better chance at it. Argue all you want about whether or not it should be that way, but that’s how society has been for decades.

All of this is a symptom of a wider phenomena of confining our youth, mostly our young men, to declining standards instead of making hard decisions to remedy the situation. Many are more than happy to tell them to shut up and accept the decline as well as mock them by saying they just don’t want to work while never saying this to minorities or their young girls who are told to always go to college.

There’s two things to focus on to win this conversation. The first is to mock anyone trying to pretend blue collar jobs are anything other than what they are. Going as far as to tell them outright they’re contributing to the decline by obfuscating the reality of the situation will go a long way. The second half of this all is to mock those who think finding a job is like finding a job in the 70s, where all you need is the infamous firm handshake, and that a college degree doesn’t matter. Likewise, these types will divert the conversation to a straw man saying our guys who can’t find a job are majoring in useless degrees like philosophy or feminist studies. It’s important to maintain that our guys struggling here are literally engineers and scientists struggling to find jobs.

#2. Feminist Fathers against the sensitive young Man

This article is becoming very Boomer focused. To be fair to them, this can apply to any father, regardless of their generation, but yea it’s mostly Boomers that this applies to. Here we mean by “feminist” the fathers who treat their daughters, and all women in general, as girl bosses without flaws, the ones who can do any job as good as a man, if not better, while simultaneously defending them as fragile and innocent children whenever the topic of their faults come up. This is the debate always centers about young men falling behind due to the gynocentric society we have formed, and instead of admitting that young men are being discriminated against in college and job hirings, as well as suffering from a dating scene where the average woman is just as bad as the average man, the feminist dad bitterly clings to the image of his daughter as an untouchable goddess while all young men are just lazy and filthy pigs.

Of course, we can file all debates involving feminist women into this heading, but I want to hone in on the feminist dad because it’s uncanny watching them act the way they do in these debates. Instead of being a father figure or an example of masculinity towards the boys he derides, he demasculates himself in his attempt to put down struggling boys further. It’s ironic and would be funny if not for how outrageous it is to stomp on young men trying to better themselves. When you see one of our own being insulted by these types, get in the trenches with them and give them the support they need. Many young men are the targets of society’s ire, and we need to be there for them.

#1. Trust the Plan/Trump just said X. It’s never been so over!

Trump says and does dumb things, and let’s be honest it’s been a terrible two weeks for Trump whether that be about his comments on H-1B’s (I’m convinced he doesn’t actually know what that is) as well as his plan for the 50 year mortgage. When he does this, we need to “chimp out” in a coordinated fashion, which in the past has helped him to walk away from dumb ideas. For those who don’t know, “chimp out” is slang for expressing mass outrage, in a good faith manner, to get the attention of the admin to encourage them to change course.

The folks that say “trust the plan” often are deluded about the situations that warrant a chimp out. Many want to ascribe to Trump the godlike sense of statesmanship where every seeming mistake is some sort of grand plan to achieve our goals. The reality is this isn’t true, and it’s okay to admit he makes mistakes. You see this from the likes of influencers like Catturd or Laura Loomer. We need to push back on this side because chimping out is a protective mechanism for Trump as well as us. It ensures his admin knows what we want as well as tell them the facts on the ground. When they actually respond to our chimping, then the admin is able to keep our confidence and we are able to be given our slice of the pie. I am less harsh on them than the following entry since I find their behavior less dramatic as well as I can trust they are on the team despite overestimating Trump’s ability. Maybe this is one where we can have some better correspondence with.

The converse to this is what the White House has termed the “panican.” It’s not the best term because it has been applied to many who have had good faith criticisms of the Trump admin, it certainly would have used against me when I was upset about the Iran affair from last summer, so let it be known that I am using “panican” to refer to the over the top meltdowns many have when Trump says something dumb or is rumored to have done something dumb. This is almost a weekly occurrence on Twitter now, and at the end of each cycle the panican reverts back to supporting Trump and pretending they didn’t say what they did. It matters to push back on this because not only is it over the top and unseemly for many of our friends, but a lot of it stems from an unrealistic understanding of politics, or worse it is done in bad faith as can be seen in some who pretend the border hasn’t been shut, that deportations have not happened (not that it isn’t fast enough), that Trump hasn’t wiped out the state of Israel, or that we would have been better off under Kamala. You see this coming from the likes of Nick Fuentes or professional black pillers.

This whole debate requires surgical precision when finding the golden mean between these two extremes (which I often fail to do as I oscillate between the two extremes). At the end of the day, this one requires more care since these guys are on our side, but they are obstinately in their camps. The best strategy is to keep those in the middle in the middle by not over promising them who Trump is and what he can do while helping them to avoid the extremes of suicidal despair when he messes up. Try to smack some sense into the plan trusters when Trump does dumb things and make fun of those who are screaming “MAGA is dead!” while pretending to burn their hats and Trump gear. The correct stance is that good things are happening, but it’s not enough.

Did you find your most hated discourses listed above? Comment down below what I missed (I won’t read it).