Arguably the largest source of conflict and misunderstanding between Protestants and Catholics is our devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary. Of course not all Protestants refuse to honor Mary, or even are opposed to our particular veneration of her as some others are, but if we come across heated fighting between ourselves and them, especially when it gets nasty and out of hand, it tends to be one of the main issues brought up. I also believe that devotion to Mary makes many Catholics who are not properly taught the faith uncomfortable since they cannot see the reason why both God and the Church honor the Blessed Mother the way we do. I am not a trained theologian, or even an amateur one for that matter, so I don’t plan on being overly technical here as other Mariolgists would be. I will leave that for others. Instead, I want to answer some questions that I am sure many inquiring Protestants have for Catholics in regards to Mary. These being two. Why would God want us to have a devotion to His mother? In other words, what “motivates” God to do so? What does the necessity of Marian devotion tell us about God? The second question is what does the necessity of honoring Mary mean for us? How does it benefit us?

I have recently been reading volume one of The Public Life Of Our Lord Jesus Christ by Rev. Alban Goodier, and the overall theme he has developed is his focus on the humanity of Christ in regards to His personality. We may forget this because it’s just so outstanding, but Christ indeed was fully a man. He had all aspects of human nature, including a human body, a human soul, a human will, and more importantly, a human heart. Christ loves all of us with both a human and Divine love. Before we understand His relationship with Mary, we must remember this outstanding miracle of God which is the Incarnation. Christ lived on earth fully as a man, and reigns in Heaven for all eternity as one. He grew up as a child under the household of St Joseph and the Blessed Mother, and loved them like we love our parents (except He also loves them with a Divine love as well!) He depended on them, shared memories with them, played with them, cried with them, laughed with them, ate with them, etc. When He was lost in the temple, His little boyish heart ached to be reunited with them. Just as He wept for the death of Lazarus, He surely wept for the death of St Joseph. He willed that His mother be there during His Passion so that His humanity would suffer in every aspect for us which in this case would be His heart breaking to see His own mother suffer and cry for Him. Protestants and Catholics should understand therefore that in our dogmas about Mary, it’s not that we have artificially elevated her above every other human person out of superstition or untempered piety, but that God Himself elevated her to such a glorious state and has commanded us to love her as our own mother because He loves her with the love of a son who just so happens to be the God-man. We all love our own parents, and some of us who are more sensitive and simple souls may become teary-eyed when thinking about all they have done for us, but who has had the more perfect and simple human nature than Christ Himself? When we see Christ elevate His mother, we learn much more about His own humanity as well as His own divine love. In this case, we see in God the greatest expressions of His love and gratitude which should astound us. It also is another guarantee towards us that He truly was a man.

According to the Catholic point of view, God elevates His own mother to such high degrees out of a filial piety towards His mother and also out of a gratitude for all she’s done for Him. I don’t expect that to resolve much of the hesitations Protestants will still have with Catholic devotion to Mary, but it is a good starting point to better understand the Marian dogmas and devotions. God having gratitude towards His mother and ultimately for us for participating with His Will is simultaneously an outstanding mystery to behold as well as another lesson of the elevation of the Blessed Mother. The lesson here to consider is that not only does God give us the gift of redemption, He continues to gift us with the ability to be active participants in accomplishing His will, but it doesn’t end there. We are nothing compared to His majesty, and His grace even supplies us with the aid to accomplish His Will, yet He still rewards us beyond measure. Christ promises a prophet’s reward for giving just a cool glass of water to one of His disciples, so imagine what He would give to His own mother! Of course, He can always accomplish His Will without our assistance, but He chooses instead to make us helpers in this great work. God makes use of us as instruments, but we are not nameless and faceless toys that He plays with, which afterwards are discarded when He is finished. No, we are incorporated into His Will with the greatest dignity, and He will graciously reward us in eternity for it. Who are we then to police or question how God uses others and afterwards rewards them? We should be full of awe for what He has done for the Blessed Mother just as He does for all of us, and pray with the Mother her Magnificat to thank God for all He’s done for her and us. The dignity bestowed on Mary is therefore a guarantee of the reward that awaits us if we participate in His Will as well as a guarantee of the dignity He raises us to according to His Will for us.

We can look to the mystery of the Annunciation for a better illustration of this. God obviously could have assumed flesh in any way that He desired, and likewise could have even come down from Heaven as a full and perfect man instead of submitting Himself to the authority of the Blessed Virgin as an infant and child. Yet, He chose instead to take His flesh from the Blessed Mother, and even more astounding is He asked for her consent to be His mother. He didn’t come by force, but made it that all of Heaven and Earth held their breath in anticipation for her to say “yes” as St Bernard taught, which meant our salvation was made dependent on her by His Will. This is the great example of the honor God can give to us humans in being participants in His Will. And after all this happened, did He cast her aside to be forgotten? Of course not! Not only is she in Heaven, He continues to make use of her and honor her by participating in His Will by her intercessions for us as He does with the saints, and hopefully one day with all of us when we pass from this life.

The Catholic Church has not transformed Mary into some kind of goddess as many Protestants mistakenly believe. They believe this error because they do not see why God chooses to elevate her in the first place because it seems many Protestants and individual Catholics have a dim view of how God uses us as instruments in His Will. Catholics should also take note of this because many likewise struggle with understanding devotion to Mary. The most important thing for Protestants and Catholics to understand about our Church is that God doesn’t use us as toys, but as fellow workers. Obviously He doesn’t have to, and we are merely worms when compared to His majesty, but the fact that He wishes to dignify us in this way should set our hearts on fire with gratitude and love for this great honor. The Blessed Mother has been the greatest instrument God used and will ever use. It is only natural that He honors her above all other human persons and commands us to honor her. It is by her elevation that we are reminded of the dignity of being a disciple of Christ and what awaits us if we just remain faithful. It is also a great reminder of the human nature of Christ. The love He pays to Mary by her elevation in the Church is proof of the human nature He took on at the Annunciation and will have for all eternity.