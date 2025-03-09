The following is my attempt to rationalize and organize American identity. The context of this work is finding a way to study American history under the aspect of American identity in a group project I am a part of. The thematic question can be summarized as “What is an American?” Below I draw distinctions between four groups in the United States that we find throughout American history. While these four groups might not refer to themselves in the terms I used or even consciously conceive of themselves in such groups, I believe these are real distinctions that exist in the American public. It is my hope that the following work offers us some clarity and useful insight when examining American history going forward.

The identifier “American” can be seen to be applied to a wide variety of people in the modern United States. It is now often correlated with mere citizenship such that we see the absurd argument that the fresh arrival from Haiti is declared more of an “American” than the young Yankee from New England whose ancestors quite literally settled the continent straight off the Mayflower. Between these two extremes lie other types of Americans whose ancestors may have not settled the continent right from the very beginning as our Yankee example before, but have been here for many generations that leads to us questioning how should the word “American” be applied to them as well? The central question of “what is an American?” is even more pressing as now modern politics is pushing to expand “American” to mean anybody in the world. If you look at the beliefs of somebody like Joel Berry, they would have it that to be an American is to simply embrace our “creed,” which is just the creed of the 1960’s, and when taken to its extreme and logical conclusion, is anyone in the world who thinks Martin Luther King Jr was a cool guy. Words have meaning, and the attempts by folks like Joel Berry to redefine the meaning of “American” serves to dilute and cheapen its meaning and value.

In a certain way, we can all agree there is such a thing as American culture, just not necessarily that if you like it that it automatically turns you into an American as Joel Berry would have it, though as we shall see it does play a significant part in defining certain types of Americans who do not have Heritage blood. American culture is composed of language, our rule of law and its associated presuppositions, its history, our conception of our American identity, its traditions, its morality and civilities, etc. The existence and maintenance of this way of life proves this existence of what we call the “Heritage American.” No culture is created in a vacuum; instead it is the historic product of a people that created it and that can only be created by them. Had the Spanish settled the coast of New England and the South, there would never have been a Spanish George Washington or Spanish American Revolutionary War. Had the 13 Colonies been French or even German, you would not see America as it is today. America and her culture is thus the product of the first English settlers ranging from Jamestown to Plymouth, and it has grown out of the germs first planted there since then.

Continuity with the past generations is what gives a culture its identity and shape. Heritage Americans are Americans in the most absolute sense because they have the greatest continuity with the past culturally, and even more importantly, by blood. Through blood, Heritage Americans treat their nation and its culture as their birthright, therefore making them custodians of it. Continuity and the maintenance of our American identity and way of life is primarily the result of Heritage Americans stressing assimilation for anyone arriving to America after the establishment of America. It is only natural that people maintain their way of life and protect it from others who can change it. Everyone wishes to maintain the familiar way of life they have inherited and grown up in, with Heritage Americans being no exception to the rule. This isn’t to say they have always been successful at maintaining a like-for-like passing down of their inherited culture since that is impossible for any people to do. As we explore subsequent immigration to the United States, groups such as the Irish, the Polish, the Italians, and others play a role in altering some aspects of American culture as they are accommodated to fit in. It should be noted that they did not change the culture enough for it to no longer be recognizable, or to even destroy the continuity with previous generations. Of course while they may have maintained some residual aspects of their culture (cuisine and maybe some phrases for example) from their motherlands, these new immigrant groups were assimilated enough to be given the moniker of “American.” But to reiterate, had there been no Heritage Americans to settle and found America, let alone to maintain America, these other groups dropped off in this land would have gone on to maintain and perpetuate their native cultures on the American continent, creating societies that would never in the slightest resemble our America.

We can easily see the beginning of Heritage Americans as the first English settlements along the Eastern coast, but what should be the cutoff date? Truth be told, I have no firm set date in mind, and I am open to setting the date anywhere from the end of the Revolutionary War to the end of the Civil War. Here I will suggest a unique date I have not seen suggested before which is the end of the War of 1812. My reasoning is that by the end of the War of 1812, we begin to see the American people start thinking of themselves as more of a unified and single nation/country than a federation of 13 separate nations from the Founding. It was also at this time that the admission of new states to the union that was happening beforehand started to change America from a federation to a single nation by undermining the unique identities of the original states from organically developed and historic settlements into the creation of acts of legislation by the federal government. Finally, the Hartford Convention opened the can of worms about the question of being able to leave the Union which further intensified the debates about the meaning of the American nation as unified or a voluntary federation. The conception of a single American identity starts here in my view.

Now that we have established boundaries for Heritage Americans, it leaves us with distinguishing the other types of people in America that we can call “Americans” and figure out in what sense it would be appropriate to call them “American.” Since they do not have the same blood, these people must participate in American identity through the adoption of American culture. However, we must not make the mistake of Joel Berry and reduce accepting American culture down to a mere recitation of a “creed” that is a list of liberal propositions (which are often alien to America to begin with). His theory is more akin to the Muslim Shahadah that turns one into an adherent of Islam. The mistake these fellows make is to treat one’s identity as a member of any country and the subsequent culture of said country as a set of propositional and logical statements. However, culture and national identity is not something one examines the truth of then adopts as they would when studying logic or science. Culture is a way of life and particular view of the world that one inherits from the wider public after being raised in it and inundated with it. One does not pick and choose their culture, but instead are raised in it and taught to treat it as the only way they can live. As we examine the next groups, we see that they all have adopted, or are in the process of adopting, the American way of life. In this process, it requires time to dissolve all bonds and prior identities with previous generations in their ancestral land to be able to fully integrate into the United States.

The next group we should distinguish are Americans whose ancestors arrived after the cutoff date for Heritage Americans. I venture to suggest that the vast majority of Americans are of this classification. This distinction has no real name in our politics, so I will suggest we call them “Incorporated Americans.” These Americans do not have ancestry going back to the cutoff date mentioned above, but their ancestors have been here so long such that they no longer identify with their ancestral homelands. Often they are of mixed blood that they cannot pick a single ancestry to identify as even. Through being here for many generations, they have adopted America as their homeland and fully embraced the American culture. They may have last names that are not even English, but if you were to drop them off in their ancestral homeland they would be as alien there as Heritage Americans would be. They can be called “American” since they have fully adopted the culture of Heritage Americans and have the loyalty to America. Their acceptance of American culture is more akin to Heritage Americans in that they treat their culture as their inheritance, but obviously for different reasons.

The next kind we wish to explore are “Hyphenated-American.” Oftentimes in politics it is meant to be a pejorative for a certain kind of American descended from immigrants that wishes for America to be a servant to their ancestral homeland, but we do not wish to predicate that of all hyphenated-Americans. Strictly speaking, a Hyphenated-American is an American who adds a qualifier to their identity as an American. This suggests an attachment to their ancestral homeland that restricts their ability to fully assimilate into American culture, or in some more negative cases, it presents a conflict in the individual between picking between the interests of the United States and their ancestral land. When presented with the question of what they identify as, they will respond with their ancestral land first followed by “American.” These kinds of Americans are still in the process of assimilation and while they themselves may not move onto being considered “incorporated Americans,” their descendants can be given enough time and pressure from society to conform. The goal of any sane policy is to transform these types or at least their descendents into Incorporated Americans.

The final kind of American to consider are the most recent arrivals, who may or may not have citizenship, or whose parents are recent arrivals. We can call these types that have citizenship “Recent Arrival Americans.” These tend to be the kind that can be very loosely called “American” since they have little to no attachment. These represent the furthest extreme from Heritage American. Much like Hyphenated Americans, they have an attachment to their homelands, but even more so, and with even less of a conception of an American identity, if at all. When they arrive, they tend to live in their own ethnic enclaves and cling to their old culture. This is often a great source of conflict in American history as the American culture applies much pressure on these kinds to assimilate and abandon their old ways.

Given that this topic concerns grouping of people by identity, one should not fixate on obtaining absolute precision. Many will object that they can offer examples from their personal lives that would fit in between boundaries mentioned above, and that’s absolutely fine and true. We should view these four classes above as distinct and real, but also see them as more of a continuum to accommodate the reality of the assimilation process. Some may have been here for barely more than two or three generations, and they can be seen to be more correctly identified as an “Incorporated American” while others could have had a longer line of ancestors in the United States and still be considered closer to “hyphenated” or “recent arrival.” All things considered, I offer this as a good model to view American identity and a worthwhile way to go about studying American history when focusing on the thematic question of “What is an American?”