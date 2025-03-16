When I first started role playing as Charles Carroll (not the comedian) back in 2018, I had a particular focus on Catholicism, and occasionally I would speak about politics when I had a lack of topics related to Catholicism to talk about. Over the years I have flipped the script and focused primarily on politics and current-day issues. Recently, I decided to return to my roots somewhat and begin delving into Catholic topics that I can justify as interesting to talk about, or better yet, combine interesting Catholic topics with politics. Recently after reading St Robert Bellarmine (1542-1621 AD), I found a topic that I can justify as niche, interesting, and political- the Antichrist.

Obviously the topic of the Antichrist is interesting and mysterious, but how is it relevant to politics, especially today? Simply put, the Antichrist is mentioned a lot more frequently than one would expect in American politics. When one goes back to the Covid nonsense and the ensuing push for Covid passports, you can recall all the parallels being drawn between the vaccine and the Mark of the Beast that would be required to be shown in the age of Antichrist in order to do commerce. That’s not the only recent example as well. After Trump’s weird video about taking over and renovating Gaza, I saw some online Catholics worrying Trump is the Antichrist. Previously, I have also seen other Christians worry that Elon Musk is the Antichrist after he announced his work on Neuralink. Other honorable mentions have been Nentanyahu, Hitler, Stalin, Obama (lol), and other famous political figures. Long story short, Antichrist is brought up more frequently than you would expect at first. Another reason I’m motivated to write this is simply to put people’s minds at ease since this topic is an occasion for many to sperg out, make absurd claims, and thereby embarrass Christians. You’re not helping our cause if everyone associates Christianity with lunacy because you go around accusing the next celebrity of being the Antichrist.

Context And Introduction

St Robert Bellarmine’s On Antichrist was written in the context of the Protestant Reformation, specifically as a part of his wider work entitled Disputations On The Controversies Of The Christian Faith Against The Heretics Of This Time, written between 1586 and 1593. As the name of his larger work suggests, this was written as a Catholic apologetic against the claims of the leading Protestants of the time, with Martin Luther and John Calvin being his main opponents. The Disputations and On Antichrist are primarily meant to be a defense of the Papacy. When it comes to reading On Antichrist for the first time, one may be perplexed to see the main purpose of this work is to defend the Papacy and not necessarily give a theological treatise on the person of Antichrist for our own curiosity’s sake. It seems even odder that his work has to refute claims that any pope was or would be the Antichrist, but at the time of the Protestant Reformation it was a near unanimous doctrine of Protestantism that the Papacy was the seat of the Antichrist. Today, outside of some Southern Baptists and Jehova’s Witnesses, all sects of Protestantism have dropped their once unanimous belief in the Papacy as the Antichrist. Yet in his passionate defense of the Papacy, St Robert Bellarmine does sketch out a lot of what and who the Antichrist will be while demonstrating how the Papacy or even any single pope can never be the Antichrist. St Robert makes extensive use of Scripture and the teachings of the Fathers of the Church to describe who the Antichrist will be, and his work is very convincing, thorough, and just beyond fascinating.

The Meaning Of “Antichrist”

What is meant by the name “Antichrist,” or more specifically, what is meant by the Greek equivalent “antichristos”? The Protestants of the time taught that the Pope’s title, “Vicar of Christ,” is the equivalent of “Antichrist” because they took “Antichrist” to mean one who takes the place of Christ by claiming to be Christ’s representative. However, St Robert Bellarmine denies that the Antichrist can be a vicar in any manner, even if they are not actually a vicar as the Protestants would claim of the Papacy, based on the Greek usage of “anti” as well as demonstrations from the Bible. He shows that the Antichrist will instead be one who claims for himself the title of “Christ,” and will utterly oppose Jesus Christ. First, “anti” in Greek is used to mean opposition and sometimes equivalency, but never subordination, therefore that means anyone who even claims to be a vicar of Christ cannot be the Antichrist. When you look at the Bible, you see that Antichrist will never subordinate himself, or even pretend to subordinate himself, to Jesus Christ. For example, in II Thessalonians we read that the Antichrist is one “Who opposeth, and is lifted up above all that is called God, or that is worshipped, so that he sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself as if he were God.” In the First Letter of St John, we also read about Antichrist: “Who is a liar, but he who denieth that Jesus is the Christ? This is Antichrist, who denieth the Father, and the Son.” Antichrist will deny Jesus was the real Christ because he will try to claim that title for himself. This is further backed up in the Gospel of Matthew: “Then if any man shall say to you: Lo here is Christ, or there, do not believe him. For there shall arise false Christs and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders, insomuch as to deceive (if possible) even the elect.” Therefore Antichrist will try to present himself, not as a subordinated man as is a vicar, but as the real Christ while denying Jesus Christ was the real Christ.

Antichrist - One Or Many?

But will Antichrist be one man or many? Another doctrine that many of the main Protestant leaders had was that the entire Papacy itself was the Antichrist, or that the Antichrist was actually supposed to be a throne that lasted generations. This does stem from some confusion from St Paul in his II Thesalonians: “And now you know what withholdeth, that he may be revealed in his time. For the mystery of iniquity already worketh; only that he who now holdeth, do hold, until he be taken out of the way. And then that wicked one shall be revealed whom the Lord Jesus shall kill with the spirit of his mouth;”. Does St Paul say the Antichrist was already alive at his time which would be nonsensical since that would require he still be alive today? At the same time in the First Letter of St John, the Apostle states that anyone who denies Jesus is the Christ is an antichrist. Calvin and others took this as support for the idea that the Antichrist was going to be a kingdom/throne and hence why they believed the Papacy to be the Antichrist. However, once again they err as St Robert will demonstrate.

First, let us look to the Gospel of John: “I am come in the name of my Father, and you receive me not: if another shall come in his own name, him you will receive.” That there is one Antichrist and that this particular passage refers to one single Antichrist is attested to by the Fathers of the Church such as St. John Chrysostom, St Cyril, St Augustine, and St Ambrose. In this passage, Christ contrasts Himself person to person and not kingdom to kingdom or sect to sect. At the same time, Christ says here that the Jews will receive the Antichrist as their Messiah, but since the Jews expect a single Messiah, therefore Antichrist will be one person.

There are other passages that refer to the Antichrist as a single man such as in II Thessalonians (“the man of sin”), but the more important one to discuss is from the First Letter of St John that caused some confusion amongst the Protestants as mentioned above: “Little children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard that Antichrist cometh, even now there are become many Antichrists: whereby we know that it is the last hour.” The definitive article of “the” indicates there is one, singular Antichrist to come, but we can use the term “Antichrist” to apply to all kinds of heretics as well. This is similar to how the title “Christ” is properly applied to Jesus Christ alone, but can be commonly used for all anointed priests and kings as we have seen in the Bible, especially the Old Testament. This helps us also resolve the misunderstanding about what St Paul said about living in the time of the Antichrist. Taken as a common title, we see Antichrist today starting from the time of St Paul in the sense that many are meant to be precursors to him. This is akin to how we say that the time of Christ had begun since the fall of Sts. Adam and Eve, even before His Incarnation, because Christ had His precursors in the holy figures of the Old Testament.

Antichrist Has Yet To Come

It is certain that at the time of St Robert writing his treatise that the Antichrist did not come. Why? Well, we are here reading this now aren't we? That was an easy one with hindsight, but how did he know that the Antichrist was yet to come at his own time, and even more importantly, how would we know? Christians throughout history have worried about, and sometimes erroneously predicted, that Antichrist was just around the corner. The Thessalonians at the time of St Paul worried about this to a significant degree that it required St Paul to write to them to correct them on this matter. Many Church Fathers even had suspected that based on the wickedness of their times, the Antichrist might soon arrive as seen in the cases of St Gregory the Great and St Jerome. However, it should be pointed out they suspected the end of the world and Antichrist were near, and never made the error of proclaiming a particular time or person. Many Protestants tried pinpointing the arrival of Antichrist to particular years such as 666 AD or other times that they believed the Roman Church overstepped her authority. Today, we see many people constantly make this mistake as mentioned at the very beginning. Failing at predicting the Antichrist and subsequent end of the world is a time honored tradition it seems.

According to St Robert, there are six principal signs that will herald the coming of Antichrist. The first two precede the Antichrist, namely the preaching of the Gospel throughout the entire world and the desolation of the Roman Empire. The next set of signs will be during his reign which are the arrival and preaching of Enoch and Elijah and the worst persecution of the Church in her entire history. Finally, there are two signs that will come after the Antichrist - the end of the reign of Antichrist and his death following three and a half years of his brutal reign and the end of the world.

Of the first sign, it is certain the end of the world cannot come until the Gospel has spread throughout the whole world. We have no better testimony of this than from Jesus Christ Himself in the Gospel of Matthew: “And this gospel of the kingdom, shall be preached in the whole world, for a testimony to all nations, and then shall the consummation come.” Why must the Gospel being spread throughout the whole world be one of the prerequisites for Antichrist and the end of the world to come? Also, could the Bible mean the whole world to mean just the world as the Apostles and other writers of Scriptures would have known about, that is, the territory of the Roman Empire was the entire world to these sacred writers? The first reason that the entire world literally means the entire world is that Christ offers this as a sign of the consummation and anything less than the entire world would be useless as a sign for us to know when Antichrist will come. Secondly, it is proper that Christ subjects all nations as said in Psalm 72: “And all kings of the earth shall adore him: all nations shall serve him.” Thirdly, the Gospel must be spread throughout the whole world so that on the Day of the Final Judgement no nation can offer the excuse that they never had the chance to repent. Therefor, the end cannot come until the Gospel has been preached to the literal, whole world.

The second sign that comes before the arrival of Antichrist, the desolation of the Roman Empire, I find both the most fascinating and yet also the most obscure. What does the desolation of the Roman Empire even entail? One might also worryingly and correctly point out the Roman Empire died out in the West in 476 AD as well as in 1453 AD for the East. Does that mean one of the major signs that prefigure the Antichrist has been fulfilled? In order to understand this, we must first refer to prophecies from three chapters in the Bible, two from Daniel and one from Revelation.

The first prophecy is taken from the second chapter in Daniel that concerns a statue with a head of gold, a chest of silver, a mid-section of bronze, legs of iron, and toes of clay mixed with iron. Each material represents a single historic empire, with the iron legs representing the Roman Empire. The clay toes that arise from the legs are ten kingdoms that arose out of the Roman Empire, but none of them can claim to be the Roman Emperor or Empire just as none of the toes can claim to be the legs. To further support the identity of the iron legs with the Roman Empire, St Robert points out that the Roman Empire was divided into two, East and West, just as a pair of legs are divided into left and right.

The second prophecy comes from the seventh chapter in Daniel which is about Daniel’s vision of four beasts coming out of the sea. Just as chapter 2 concerned the sequence of empires, the same applies in the seventh chapter with each beast representing an empire, and, more importantly, the last symbolizing Rome. Upon this beast were 10 little horns, and similar to the toes of the statue prophecy, symbolize the ten kingdoms that will descend from the Roman Empire. In this dream, there appears a smaller horn that destroys three of the horns upon the beast, and this little horn symbolizes Antichrist.

The third prophecy is taken from the seventeenth chapter of the Book of Revelation. In this vision, St John is shown a beast with seven heads and ten horns. Upon the seven heads sits a drunken whore. The seven heads and the whore refer to the seven hills that Rome was founded upon as well as the seven kings that ruled Rome originally. The identity of the beast is clearly that of Rome, and following the significance of the number ten at this point, we can see the horns represent ten kings/kingdoms that will descend from the Roman Empire. So that we may understand that these horns are not the same as the Roman Empire, St John writes that these horns hate the Whore and make desolation upon her.

Of course prophecy can be tricky to interpret, and many can object that this is just St Robert’s interesting, but subjective, opinion. In order to back this up, St Robert Bellarmine cites many of the Church Fathers who shared the same belief about the Roman Empire’s role in delaying the arrival of the Antichrist. For example, St Cyril of Jerusalem taught “The aforesaid Antichrist will come when the times of the Roman Empire have been completed.” St John Chrysostom teaches the same: “When the Roman Empire has been abolished from our midst, then Antichrist will come.” St Jerome reiterates this with “Christ will not come unless first there will be such a dissension that all the nations which now are subject to the Roman Empire will recede from it and unless the Roman Empire will already have been made desolate and thus Antichrist precede him.” I can keep adding example after example, but I digress.

So where does that leave us? The Roman Empire as I mentioned had partially died in 476 AD and the rest in 1453 AD, or did it? As St Robert taught, the Roman Empire lived on, albeit not in the original shape, but through the institution of the Byzantine Empire and Holy Roman Empire. It seems he supports the idea that the Empire lives on in those who claim the title of Roman Emperor, which is no longer the case today, but there’s still more to this. We know the Roman Empire is succeeded by the ten kingdoms and today there are monarchies such as England, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, and others that still reign over former Roman territory. Until those institutions are gone, Antichrist will not be able to come as St Robert teaches.

Now we move onto the next series of signs, namely that of signs that will occur during the reign of Antichrist. The first sign of this kind will be the return of and the preaching of Enoch and Elijah. In the Bible, there are only two persons who have not experienced death yet, that being Elijah and Enoch. Enoch was said to have “walked with God, and was seen no more: because God took him” as told in Genesis. In the Second Book of Kings, we are told that Elijah was taken into Heaven on a fiery chariot. There are four passages that support this sign. First, in the Book of Malachias we read “Behold I will send you Elias the prophet, before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord. And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers: lest I come, and strike the earth with anathema.” The Book of Ecclesiasticus refers again to Elijah’s return and special mission with “Who wast taken up in a whirlwind of fire, in a chariot of fiery horses. Who art registered in the judgments of times to appease the wrath of the Lord, to reconcile the heart of the father to the son, and to restore the tribes of Jacob.” Again, in Ecclesiasticus it is written that “Enoch pleased God, and was translated into paradise, that he may give repentance to the nations.” Finally, the Book of Revelation mentions the two as well: “And I will give unto my two witnesses, and they shall prophesy a thousand two hundred sixty days, clothed in sackcloth.”

Some may be confused about Elijah since did not the Lord say that Elijah already came in the person of St John the Baptist? We read as much in the seventeenth chapter of Matthew: “But he answering, said to them: Eliah indeed shall come, and restore all things.But I say to you, that Eliah is already come, and they knew him not, but have done unto him whatsoever they had a mind. So also the Son of man shall suffer from them.Then the disciples understood, that he had spoken to them of John the Baptist.” When speaking on St John the Baptist, the Lord was talking allegorically. We know that because Christ says “Eliah indeed shall come, and restore all things.” Clearly St John the Baptist did not restore all things. Secondly, we read in Malachias that Elijah must come before the “great and dreadful day of the Lord” which refers to the Final Judgement since the first coming of Christ is called a time for salvation and an acceptable time.

The fourth sign concerns the persecution of the Antichrist which Protestants and Catholics all agree will be the most severe the Church has ever seen. This means it will be worse than the Roman persecutions, and even more horrifying, worse than the persecutions we saw in the 20th Century. Christ certifies this when He tells His Apostles in Matthew: “For there shall be then great tribulation, such as hath not been from the beginning of the world until now, neither shall be.” The persecution will be so severe according to St Robert Bellarmine that all public ceremonies and sacrifices of religion will stop which is backed up from the Book of Daniel: ““From the time when the continual sacrifice will have been taken away for 1290 days.” Out of all the signs, this seems to require the least explanation.

We can now discuss the final two signs that come after the reign of Antichrist. The fifth sign concerns the duration of Antichrist’s reign that we know will be 1,290 days (three and a half years). This time is taken from the Book of Daniel and the Book of Revelation. The only difference between the two books is that Revelation is 30 days less than Daniel’s 1,290 days because St John in Revelation is tracking the time Enoch and Elijah will be back to combat the Antichrist.

Finally, we can close on the sixth and final sign, that being the end of the world. Christ explicitly states that this will be so in the Gospel of Matthew: “And immediately after the tribulation of those days, the sun shall be darkened and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of heaven shall be moved: And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all tribes of the earth mourn: and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with much power and majesty.” Daniel is also pretty explicit about this as well: “And from the time when the continual sacrifice shall be taken away, and the abomination unto desolation shall be set up, there shall be a thousand two hundred ninety days, Blessed is he that waiteth and cometh unto a thousand three hundred thirty-five days.” The 1,335 days means that there is a short amount of days before the Lord comes back to judge the living and the dead.

Antichrist’s Real Name And His Mark

The Bible never actually gives out the name of Antichrist, but St John in Revelation says that his name will add up to 666: “Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six.” This number does give rise to lot’s of opinions, some well-founded, and some absolutely unhinged. For example, some have thought that the number 666 is not a value of a name, but the year of the arrival or death of the Antichrist. The fact that we are here in the year 2025 proves this prediction wrong.

Many will try to guess the name of Antichrist, and many more will pridefully say they know Antichrist’s name with certainty. However, this is the wrong way to approach this, partly because we can come up with an endless list of names that add up to 666, and partly because they will inevitably embarrass themselves by claiming person x must be the Antichrist if you butcher their name in such a way to add up to 666. The most prudent approach to this topic is to follow the words of St Irenaeus on this topic: “It is more certain and less hazardous to await the fulfilment of the prophecy than to be making surmises and casting about for any names that may present themselves, inasmuch as many names can be found possessing the number mentioned and the same question will, after all, remain unsolved...We will not, however, risk the matter nor pronounce in earnest that Antichrist is going to have this name, knowing that if it were necessary for his name to be publicly revealed at the present, the one who beheld the vision of the Apocalypse would have made it known.” St Robert Bellarmine adds to this by pointing out prophecies are obscure until they happen, and then they are evident. The fact that we can debate all day about Antichrist’s name is actual proof that he has yet to arrive.

The mark of the beast is described likewise by St John in Revelation by “And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand, or on their foreheads. And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” Much like the number of Antichrist’s name, many will try and guess what it will be; and much like the number of the name of Antichrist, it will remain obscure as a prophecy until it happens. Many of the Protestants during the Reformation tried to argue that the mark was the profession of the Roman Catholic faith, the oath of fidelity to the Pope for the clergy, the ordination of the priests by the anointing of his hands and head, or even the Mass offered for the dead.

St Robert Bellarmines argues against this quite convincingly. Firstly, he points out it is a literal mark on the forehead or right hand. An oath of fidelity, mass for the dead, or a profession of faith is neither of those. When it comes to the anointing of priests, the anointing done on the hands is not exclusively done on the right hand nor is the anointing done for the head on the forehead, but both hands’s fingers are anointed as well as the crown of the head. Secondly, an analysis of history has shown that even in the times when the Papacy ruled temporarily in Italy, all kinds of people living in Europe were allowed to do commerce even if they were not clergy. Going further, even non Christians such as the Jews were allowed to do commerce.

What Else Can We Know About Antichrist

St Robert has taken us along quite a trip combing through the Bible and the Fathers of the Church to know what we can with certainty about the Antichrist. We can still even learn a few more things about Antichrist, however, by probing the opinions of the Church Fathers as well as refuting some errors that will not stand up to basic human reason. How will Antichrist be born? Surely if he’s going to attempt to trick people into believing he’s the Jewish Messiah as well as claim everything for himself that Jesus did, then must he be born of a virgin? He will certainly lie about that, but it is also certain that he cannot be born of a virgin because he is not divine. To be born of a virgin is an act of God that not even the angels can do. Piggybacking off the copying of Jesus Christ, some have made the error that the Antichrist will be the Devil incarnate just as Jesus was God Incarnate. This too is impossible, because to hold two natures in one person is only something that can be accomplished by God. It is also evident this cannot be since in II Thessalonians the Antichrist is called a man.

The Church Fathers offer up two opinions on the topic of the begetting of the Antichrist. These are not certain since it is not unanimous, and therefore the opinion of some of the Church Fathers, albeit they probable according to St Robert Bellarmine. The first opinion is that the Antichrist will be born of a woman through fornication, and this is taught by St John Damascene and others. The second is that the Antichrist will be from the tribe of Dan. The Bible hints at this in the 49th chapter of Genesis with “Let Dan be a snake in the way, a serpent in the path, that biteth the horse's heels that his rider may fall backward.”This can also be seen in the seventh chapter of Revelation where every tribe is represented by the twelve thousand that is signified by an angel, except for the tribe of Dan. This particular opinion is probable, but it is also possible that the excerpt from Genesis actually applies to Samson as St Jerome mentions, but it does not explain the excerpt from Revelation.

What is certain is that the Antichrist will come for the Jews as their supposed Messiah as well as be a Jew that observes the Jewish rites. We know this because Christ says so in the Gospel of John mentioned above: “if another shall come in his own name, him you will receive.” He also cannot come as a Messiah for any other people but the Jews because only the Jews are awaiting a Messiah while the gentiles do not. At the same time, we know he must be Jewish because the Jews will not receive a non Jew as their Messiah. It is the consensus of the Church Fathers that not only will Antichrist be Jewish, but that he will be circumcised and mandate circumcision.

Conclusion

Much more can be said about the Antichrist, despite him being a very mysterious figure of the Bible. There is even much more to St Robert’s treatise on the Antichrist, but for the sake of brevity I must call it a day to spare you, and more importantly, myself. I will of course recommend you all read this fascinating work by one of my favorite saints since he does go on to explain the supposed miracles the Antichrist will perform as well as where his seat will be. If there’s anything you should take away from this, it’s that the Antichrist has clearly yet to come. Even more, we see there are established signs that will show with certainty it is him as well as identifying characteristics to look out for.