Many astute observers have noticed that as America continues its descent into collapse, we continue to draw more parallels with Ancient Rome. As this trend continues to accelerate, we have recently gained another parallel after the last election. For those who aren’t in the know, Delaware has elected to the US House of Representatives, for the first time ever in American history, a tranny. Many have already alluded to the parallels between this latest mockery of the American tradition and Caligula’s mockery of the Roman Senate by electing his horse to be a senator, but I find this comparison to be a little unfair to the Romans. The Romans saw just one horse elected to their government, but since 2020 we have seen numerous examples of horses being given the reins of power to demoralize and mock the American people. Think for example the fact that in 2020 we elected a man with clear signs of dementia to be president all the while electing a brain-stroke victim to become a senator for Pennsylvania. Say what you want about Caligula, he was mad, but even he knew more than one horse would be insane.

Mr Sarah McBride will be a representative from Delaware who will take office in the upcoming year. This now raises procedural issues of which bathroom Mr McBride will be able to use because, of course, we have reached peak insanity in the United States. Republican Rep. Nancy Mace and some other Republicans have taken this as their pet issue for 2025, and they want us to congratulate them for their “heroic” stance when the time to do so was years ago. Don’t get me wrong, it’s good to oppose the expansion of this tranny nonsense, but that’s not really what Rep. Nancy Mace is up to here.

This whole news cycle is her attempt to self-aggrandize and fundraise off this. There’s nothing brave about what they are doing. It would have been brave four to eight years ago when this madness had initially started and opposing it could cost people like us our livelihoods and reputations. What did officials like Rep. Mace do when this first reared its ugly head? Absolutely nothing because they were afraid of the repercussions. The only reason they are opposing it today is because of the hard work and sacrifices of normal right-wing guys who took the risk to make it fashionable to oppose this nonsense, often at great prices. No, Nancy Mace isn’t brave and I won’t ever commend her for it until I see she spearheads actual legislation that can make an impact such as banning these operations and castrations on children, or even better for adults as well as children. That would actually take great risk and pain which would prove themselves actually brave leaders. Until then, she’s a clown along with other Republicans trying to draw attention to themselves and deceive their constituents all the while ignoring larger issues such as illegal immigration and an economy that has made it unaffordable for my friends to own homes in.

The sad reality is that our leaders are feckless cowards. If we want them to enact actual changes, we have to pave the way to make the necessary legislation acceptable to the American public. The only reason they feel they can profit off this issue is because of the work put in by guys like us all these years opposing it. While it’s true that leaders like Donald Trump have paved the way to make certain policies such as mass deportations and being anti-war fashionable when 20 years ago these were inconceivable, Trump is merely an exception. They are more akin to Agamemnon in Homer’s Iliad while we are more like Achilles or the Hellenic warriors. Our leaders willingly wait behind the lines of battle while we are forced to do the leg work. Is it fair? Not at all, but it also doesn’t mean we act like Achilles in The Iliad and sulk behind the lines of combat while our friends and family get slaughtered by our enemies. Instead, it means we have to continue paving the way for our leaders to actually implement beneficial legislation while they pretend like Agamemnon to be brave leaders and take the glory. If we want to see actual legislation against this nonsense enacted, we are going to have to continue making it acceptable in the public to advocate such measures. Luckily for us, future generations will be able to see past these phonies and recognize the real people who brought about the necessary change were us.