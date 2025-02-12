Lenin was purported to have said “the capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.” Lenin and the communists were wrong about pretty much everything, but after observing the past decade of businesses acquiescing to liberal demands and extortions, we can at least grant that Lenin was right about that. This quote is actually useful since it can be applied to many other types of people as well, none so more than 2nd Amendment absolutists and adjacent libertarians: “the 2nd Amendment absolutists will arm our enemies with the guns with which they will execute us.”

Don’t get me wrong, I love the 2nd Amendment and firearms, and I believe they are integral to our personal safety when used responsibility, but these absolutists are ideologues absolutely divorced from reality and good judgement. They take the 2nd Amendment to be akin to the Gospel of Christ that must be spread to everyone. They will take it to mean that not only normal and responsible citizens have firearms, but that even criminals, illegals, left wing revolutionaries, and the mentally impaired are able to have them. If you ever encounter this kind of person and push back on such an insane belief, they quote the 2nd Amendment back to you as if it’s religious dogma: “shall not be infringed, bro.” There are many examples of this, old and new alike. Let’s take a tour of some of these cases to get both a laugh out of how dumb they can be as well as learn more about where they err in their reasoning.

For example, I used to listen to Tim Pool pretty regularly during the Covid era and I recall him regularly insisting that you should immediately have your 2nd Amendment rights restored when you leave prison. Tim is a simple and kind hearted soul, but this is absolutely a brain dead belief that must be ridiculed. He can say all day the phrase “shall not be infringed,” but that doesn’t change the fact about how asinine it is to allow a guy fresh out of jail for assault or armed burglary to immediately have access to firearms again. They may reply with the Jefferson quote of “I prefer dangerous freedom to peaceful slavery” but it is enough to just laugh them out of the room and call them LARPers. They can’t even enjoy their supposed freedom if they’re shot dead at the end of a barrel of an armed gang banger that they helped to rearm. This is one of the most common traits of these ideologues which is the inability to understand how circumstances modify the applications of principles or also the ability to be able to prioritize and reconcile different principles when they conflict. For example, they cannot see the conflict between the community’s right to a peaceful existence with a criminal’s supposed right to have guns, especially when it’s well known the likelihood of reoffending, and if anything, they would rather side with the criminal. On the other hand, normal people like ourselves can easily see the conflict and deny these criminals the chance to own one. At the same time, we can also prudently say there is no conflict between a community’s right to peaceful existence and a responsible and law-abiding individual owning a firearm since we know they will not abuse the gun. As an aside, it also shows just how naive their worldview is where they cannot see, or even refuse to see, the likelihood of the criminal quickly reoffending and harming the innocent because it will challenge their dogmatic approach to politics.

A more recent and somehow crazier example of this is when a federal court ruled illegal immigrants do not have the right to firearms, something that every reasonable American can understand and support. Notice that I said “reasonable,” because the Libertarian Party somehow found a way to take issue with the ruling. From their official Twitter account: “Everyone should be able to own firearms. Your natural human rights don't disappear as soon as someone considers you "illegal". This mentality has led to some of the worst examples of tyranny imaginable.” Their principles are lofty, but clearly imprudent and divorced from reality once you consider all the implications of having millions of an armed and alien population in your own backyard. Here is yet another common trait amongst these ideologues which is a form of radical individualism. They cannot see or accept how the nation and community exists and has rights to exist, and they are very willing to erase it. Ironically, this right to arm oneself only exists in our Anglo-Saxon heritage which recognizes it. By advocating for the means to erase our society, they will inevitably lose their beloved right. This also reinforces my point that they treat the 2nd Amendment as a gospel truth that all cultures will discover and adhere to, when the reality is that this is the product of our heritage and tradition and will only be found here.

The most recent example of this, and the impetus for my article, is based on a story out of Lincoln Heights, Ohio, which is riddled with ridiculousness all the way down. Overall, both parties have shown they should not be allowed access to firearms. The story starts when LARPers, dressed in all black while wearing masks to hide their identities, set up a bunch of Nazi flags and signs on an overpass over a freeway. From some of the video footage I have seen, it seems a few were carrying rifles as well in their demonstration which irks me a lot since it reduces a gun to a toy and prop. Keep in mind that this is in a predominantly Black city that is just outside Cincinnati. The Black residents were not too thrilled and showed up to counter demonstrate until eventually they broke through police lines, chased those guys back into their van and out of the city, all the while they smashed some of their vehicles. Luckily, that part of the story didn’t turn into a firefight. Immediately, city members banded together and started checkpoints where they were stopping cars to check for “white supremacists” and “Nazis” while all displaying their rifles for the driver to see. This is clearly intimidation and will easily descend into a tragic incident, but the police are allowing this anyway out of fear of being called racist. It’s also not irrational to assume that many of these firearms being displayed are illegally possessed since the city is well known for crime, so things can quickly get out of hand if the city officials don’t put a stop to these shenanigans.

The 2nd Amendment absolutists took to Twitter to display their zeal for the 2nd Amendment and show to the world just how out of touch they are. The user Tactical Wisdom (DolioJ) on Twitter, who displays neither the aptitude for tactics nor any semblance of wisdom, tweeted first: “I'm actually not opposed to this, in fact I teach checkpoints. My question is, what was the purpose of this checkpoint?” When another user explained it as a “flex to say keep out of our hood,” Tactical Wisdom, who keep in mind has neither tactics nor wisdom, replied with “good for these people.” I’ll be the one to say it’s actually quite bad to stop people while driving at gunpoint in your quest to find Nazis, and this shouldn’t have to be explained but here we are. The most glaring reason is that anyone approaching this checkpoint is going to automatically assume they are getting robbed, or even worse, they are in imminent danger of being killed. Even if this was in the most suburban and safe area possible, it would be reasonable for any passerby accidentally coming upon such a checkpoint to assume the worst, yet this city is known for having a violent crime problem! Secondly, it is evident these people are treating this as a game and an excuse to flex on others that they have arms. How do I know that? The city clearly has a violent crime problem, and instead of addressing it by using the same armed checkpoints, they instead are looking for a bunch of dorks wearing masks and swastikas. Thirdly, and the most important, when they say they are looking for “White supremacists” and “Nazis,” what they mean is anybody who is White because the popular definition of those terms has lost all meaning and been bastardized into meaning “anyone who is White and I disagree with.” Once again, these absolutists cannot take into account circumstances in order to apply their principles. The 2nd Amendment absolutists lack any political sense as well as common sense by thinking this is absolutely okay to do or that anything good can come from it.

All things considered, 2nd Amendment absolutists are not cut out for politics. Politics requires prudence and wisdom to pursue the correct course of action when many paths are available. The 2nd Amendment absolutists have shown that instead of being prudent and wise, they dogmatically insist everyone be given a firearm, regardless of the circumstance. We have seen they have a suicidal adherence to their dogma of “shall not be infringed” and would willingly give arms to not only the most irresponsible in society, but often in many cases their own enemies who are clear in the intentions to harm us. Ironically, the 2nd Amendment will not be able to survive if we allow our enemies on the left, the ones who are very clear in wishing harm upon us, to actually arm themselves. This is why we must reject this dogmatism not only in regards to the 2nd Amendment, but to other freedoms as well, in particular for freedom of speech. We have seen these rights weaponized and abused to hurt us all these years, so why should we continue in not only allowing them, but even encouraging them? The new approach must be to defend these rights for our friends while advocating taking them away from our enemies and the irresponsible. The alternative is we not only continue allowing our enemies to arm themselves and even hurt us, but actively encouraging them to do so. If not checked, the Lenin quote from the beginning of the article will eventually be applied to all of us.