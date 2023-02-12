Twitter has become my equivalent of an academic search engine. Often times I find something worth writing on from either a very edifying tweet or from a brain dead monkey smashing the keyboard. Sometimes if I’m lucky I can find both in the replies and examine the dynamics of the internet intellectuals battling it out for either the worst or best takes on a given situation. Today was on Picasso.

The artist Picasso is well known for his abstract paintings and no doubt you have seen them at least once. What I found interesting is despite these ugly paintings, he had real talent and would paint for example the First Communion in 1896 demonstrating he could see beauty and portray it quite well. The obvious question to start off with is what happened? What motivates a man with clear talent to no longer celebrate and portray beauty but try and sell the ugly as beautiful?

Well the Twitter replies only heightened my curiosity as you see the art critics claim he was a good artist because he progressed and experimented. My simple rebuttal is that his experiment failed to be actually good art but let’s move on from that for now. What Picasso suffered from and his fans as well is a spirit of deconstructionism.

Look at the great art throughout world history. The Greeks and Romans produced some of the most beautiful art and what were they motivated by? Well it was their myths and growing civilization that they sought to capture in their art. The Middle Ages were clearly inspired by the Catholic faith and the memory of the great Roman Empire they succeeded to erect the most beautiful cathedrals and statues. What can be said about those prior examples is that they had positive motivations when constructing their art. The art of Picasso and of today is inspired by a negative motivation so to speak. They seek instead of capturing beauty to muddy the definition of beauty or try and disprove the existence of beauty. Their art is not to please the eye but to shock the viewer.

The spirit that animates today’s artist and essentially all of the West is a spirit of deconstructionism. The West today doesn’t have anything really positive to inspire great art so deconstructionists can only operate by taking jabs at the greatness of the West prior to the modern age. The Europeans have all but forsaken their national identities and fear any semblance of patriotism as being akin to 1930s Germany. The same is happening to the United States. Religion is all but dead in Europe and the US so there will be no great cathedrals, icons, or statues except of the left’s saints (which in any case they make sure to become the worst imaginable art possible such as the infamous MLK statue in Boston).

Deconstructionism in art seeks to muddy the definition of beauty and art. The cliche of “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” has been beat to death as the motto of the deconstructionists to try and argue their abstract art is on par with the beauty of Renaissance paintings. Often times its value and acceptance in the art community comes in the form of shock value instead of actually being well constructed. Circling back to the discussions of Picasso and Twitter the common response to why Picasso changed his art style is because he “progressed.” Obviously progress here doesn’t mean what you or I would mean by it but this is an example of the deconstructionist muddying definitions again.

Since the time Picasso, we have seen modern art follow the similar trend of trying to alter what beauty and art means. Their wide spread acclaim and praise really just comes from their shock value especially when they target beloved figures or beliefs in Western Civilization. However, their shtick seems to be dying out as well as the shock value of ugly art has been exhausted- it seems we have seen it all at this point. You probably won’t see someone like Picasso and his art style be praised in today’s world as there is really no possibility of further lowering the standard. What else can be deconstructed at this point? While some may see this as a positive development that bad art might not be as rewarded as they once were, there is the grim reality that we have went too far in deconstructing our civilization that there will be no chance to inspire good art again until we rebuild it. Let this then be the warning that we can’t have a civilization in any of its aspects be built on deconstruction for long.